- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs LQ Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 QG Vs IU Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs KK Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 44 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 QG Vs LQ Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 MST Vs IU Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 33 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs LQ Karachi Kings tied with Lahore Qalandars (Lahore Qalandars win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 MST Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 63 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs IU Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 MST Vs LQ Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED vs NEP - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG vs HK - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND vs TBC - Mar 18th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs ZIM - Mar 19th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada's appeal against his two-match Test ban will be heard on Monday, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.
File image of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Reuters
A senior New Zealand lawyer, Michael Heron QC, has been appointed the Judicial Commissioner and will conduct the hearing by teleconference.
Heron will have 48 hours to reach a decision, which means Rabada's case will be finalised ahead of the third Test against Australia, which starts at Newlands on Thursday.
The South African fast bowler was found guilty of a level two offence for making shoulder contact with Australian captain Steve Smith in the second Test in Port Elizabeth. ICC match referee, former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe, ruled that Rabada had made "inappropriate and deliberate" contact with Smith.
The offence carried a penalty of three demerit points and a fine of 50 percent of Rabada's match fee. It took Rabada to a total of eight demerit points, triggering an automatic two-Test ban, ruling him out of the two remaining Tests of a series which is tied at 1-1.
Rabada, who was man of the match in the second Test and rose to number one in the ICC Test bowling rankings, will be represented by Dali Mpofu, a prominent South African senior counsel.
Although Cricket South Africa has said it will make no further comment on the case, Mpofu is likely to try either to have the ruling reversed, or to get it reduced to a level one offence, which only carries one demerit point, which would keep Rabada below the threshold for a ban.
Published Date:
March 16, 2018
| Updated Date: March 16, 2018
