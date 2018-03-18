South Africa vs Australia: How Kagiso Rabada's hearing might go in the face of the lottery of demerits system
On the wall hangs a picture of Giles Clarke and N Srinivasan with the motto 'Dignity not demerits' written in gold italics. Rabada is about to commence his appeal against a two-match ban for being a fast bowler.
The ICC Code of Conduct campervan courtroom is parked up on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth. Inside are second Test match referee Jeff Crowe and South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada. On the wall hangs a picture of Giles Clarke and N Srinivasan with the motto 'Dignity not demerits' written in gold italics. Rabada is about to commence his appeal against a two-match ban for being a fast bowler. Here's what happened at the hearing:
