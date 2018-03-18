 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Match 30 Mar 16, 2018
IU Vs KK
Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
PSL | Match 29 Mar 16, 2018
PZ Vs LQ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 18, 2018
IND vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 19, 2018
WI vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Australia: How Kagiso Rabada's hearing might go in the face of the lottery of demerits system

On the wall hangs a picture of Giles Clarke and N Srinivasan with the motto 'Dignity not demerits' written in gold italics. Rabada is about to commence his appeal against a two-match ban for being a fast bowler.

James Marsh, March 18, 2018

The ICC Code of Conduct campervan courtroom is parked up on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth. Inside are second Test match referee Jeff Crowe and South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada. On the wall hangs a picture of Giles Clarke and N Srinivasan with the motto 'Dignity not demerits' written in gold italics. Rabada is about to commence his appeal against a two-match ban for being a fast bowler. Here's what happened at the hearing:

Published Date: March 18, 2018 | Updated Date: March 18, 2018

Tags : #Australia Vs South Africa #Cricket #David Warner #Giles Clarke #ICC #International Cricket Council #Jeff Crowe #Kagiso Rabada #N Srinivasan #South Africa Vs Australia #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #SportsTracker

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all