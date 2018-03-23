South Africa vs Australia: David Warner caught in another off-field spat, this time with a spectator
A fan walked up to and directed the comments at Warner as he left the field after being dismissed on Day Two of the third Test at Newlands.
FirstCricket Staff,
March 23, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women beat Australia Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 94 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs AFG - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Australian batsman David Warner was involved in another unpleasant off-field incident in Australia's ongoing Test series in South Africa on Friday, with the batsman the target of abusive comments from a spectator.
A fan walked up to and directed the comments at Warner as he left the field after being dismissed on Day Two of the third Test at Newlands.
Television footage showed Warner stopping in his tracks and turning to face the man, who then appeared to continue making comments as Warner walked up the stairs toward the Australia dressing room.
File image of Australia's David Warner. AP
A security official tried to intervene but the man kept on going at Warner.
After facing the man for a few moments, Warner continued up the stairs.
The man, who was thrown out of the ground, was standing beside a small fence which separates an exclusive members' stand from the players' stairs. As Warner went up the stairs on his side, the middle-aged man, wearing a short-sleeved shirt, jeans and sunglasses, also walked up on his side and continued talking.
The fan had started by applauding Warner, sarcastically it seems, as the Australian approached. He then became abusive.
Warner, a notoriously pugnacious player, has become a target for extra attention from home fans after his confrontation with South Africa's Quinton de Kock on a stadium staircase during the first test in Durban.
That heated argument, which led to ICC disciplinary hearings and sanctions for both players, was sparked by Warner's prolonged on-field taunting of de Kock. It resulted in de Kock allegedly retorting with an unsavory comment about Warner's celebrity wife, and Warner having to be physically restrained by teammates.
Fans also attempted to taunt Warner during the second Test in Port Elizabeth by wearing masks with the face of New Zealand rugby player Sonny Bill Williams. It was in reference to a sexual encounter Warner's wife had with Williams years before she married the cricketer. Warner's wife, Candice Warner, and their two young daughters are traveling with him in South Africa.
The mask stunt had repercussions for South Africa's cricket body when two of its senior officials were photographed smiling with some of the fans wearing the masks. The two officials were suspended and face disciplinary procedures.
Published Date:
March 23, 2018
| Updated Date: March 23, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Australia: Vernon Philander claims his Twitter account was hacked, deletes tweet blaming Steve Smith
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada to appeal two-Test ban; Vernon Philander blasts Steve Smith
South Africa vs Australia: Nathan Lyon excited about facing Kagiso Rabada in third Test