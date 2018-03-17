South Africa vs Australia: Dale Steyn says he won't be fit in time for the Johannesburg Test
Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn on Friday ruled himself out of the third Test against Australia, paving the way for Morne Morkel to replace suspended Kagiso Rabada.
AFP,
March 17, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs LQ Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 QG Vs IU Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs KK Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 44 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 QG Vs LQ Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 MST Vs IU Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 33 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs LQ Karachi Kings tied with Lahore Qalandars (Lahore Qalandars win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 MST Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 63 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs IU Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND vs BAN - Mar 18th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs ZIM - Mar 19th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Johannesburg: Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn on Friday ruled himself out of the third Test against Australia, paving the way for Morne Morkel to replace suspended Kagiso Rabada.
Steyn is recovering from a heel injury and told the South African media that he would not be fit to face the tourists in Cape Town from next Thursday in a fiery series deadlocked at 1-1.
File image of Dale Steyn. AFP
"I cannot imagine another Test where I need to retire halfway through it because my foot is bruised," said 34-year-old Steyn.
"I cannot let my teammates down, or my country. It has happened a couple of times now," said the injury-prone pace ace who needs three Test wickets for a South African record.
"As a fast bowler, I need to land on my front foot. Putting eight or nine times my body weight on that foot... it can only handle so much."
Steyn said he hoped to be available for the potential series-deciding final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from 30 March.
The veteran offered sympathy to Rabada, who will miss the final two Tests for brushing the shoulder of Australia skipper Steve Smith unless he wins an appeal to be heard Monday.
"Kagiso is 22 years old. We all make stupid mistakes at that age. I did stupid things when I was 22. We all make these mistakes."
Rabada is the fifth player to be punished in a fiery series after Australians David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh and South African Quinton de Kock.
Australia won the first Test in Durban by 118 runs and South Africa triumphed by six wickets in Port Elizabeth to level the series.
Long-serving Morkel says he will retire from international cricket after the tour by Australia, which is confined to Tests.
Published Date:
March 17, 2018
| Updated Date: March 17, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test: Visitors stretch lead past 400 despite fightback from Proteas on Day 3
South Africa vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh impress in 1st Test as visitors show they can win on slow pitches
South Africa vs Australia: Fiery Mitchell Starc leaves Proteas in shambles, gives them food for thought