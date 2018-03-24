First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia: Cameron Bancroft could face questions over ball tampering allegations

Cameron Bancroft could face questions over an incident captured by television cameras during the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.

AFP, March 24, 2018

Cape Town: Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft could face questions over an incident captured by television cameras during the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft (R) is questioned by Umpires Richard Illingworth (L) and Nigel Llong (not in picture) during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands cricket ground on March 24, 2018 in Cape Town. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft is questioned by Umpires Richard Illingworth (L) and Nigel Llong. AFP

Bancroft was spoken to by umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth during the 43rd over of South Africa's second innings on Saturday after appearing to have an object in his hand after fielding the ball at cover.

While the umpires were conferring, Bancroft appeared to place a small yellow object in his underpants. When the umpires went across to talk to him he reached into a pocket and showed them what seemed to be a different object, what looked like a soft pouch for sunglasses.

The umpires took no action and did not change the ball.

There were boos from a capacity crowd at Newlands when the incident was shown on the big screen at the ground.

Published Date: March 24, 2018 | Updated Date: March 24, 2018

