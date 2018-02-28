First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia: Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood looks to maintain his edge over Hashim Amla

Josh Hazlewood said, "It’s a great feeling having the wood on a batsman," as he looks to hold the upper hand against Hashim Amla during the upcoming Test series

Reuters, Feb,28 2018

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is keen to continue holding the upper hand over South Africa batsman Hashim Amla when the sides begin their four-test series in Durban on Thursday.

Hazlewood dismissed Amla five times when South Africa beat Australia away in a three-test series in November 2016, including a golden duck in the first test in Perth.

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 3/11/16 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with team mates after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray - S1BEUKQGOKAB

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Hashim Amla five times when during South Africa's tour of Australia in 2016. Reuters

“I had some good success against him in Australia and hopefully with these conditions pretty similar to those, I can get on top of him early and put that pressure back on him,” Hazlewood’s told Cricket Australia website (cricket.com.au).

“It’s a great feeling having the wood on a batsman and I think the batter feels that as well. Through the series they know that that bowler is always going to come straight on when they come out to bat and it’s a bit of extra pressure, you just know you’ve got the wood on them.”

The 34-year-old Amla, seventh in the world Test batting rankings, will be playing in his 114th test.

He scored three 50s in January’s three-test series against India but was dismissed cheaply in his other three innings.

Hazlewood, 27, took 21 wickets to help Australia regain the Ashes with a 4-0 home series win over England.

Published Date: Feb 28, 2018

