First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 3rd ODI Mar 03, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 4 runs
ENG in NZ | 2nd ODI Feb 28, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 04, 2018
PNG vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 04, 2018
IRE vs NED
Old Hararians, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 at Durban: Cricket Score and updates

Catch the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar,03 2018

351/10
Overs
110.4
R/R
3.18
Fours
49
Sixes
3
Extras
12
162/10
Overs
51.4
R/R
3.15
Fours
25
Sixes
1
Extras
0
112/3
Overs
27.0
R/R
4.15
Fours
18
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Morne Morkel 7 1 32 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 Report: Spinner Nathan Lyon turned the first test Australia's way and fast bowler Mitchell Starc rammed home the advantage to leave South Africa 162 all out and 189 runs behind at stumps on day two Friday.

Lyon burst into the game with two wickets in his first five balls, and Starc roared through South Africa's middle and lower order with 5-34, to put the tourists in full control of the series opener.

There were questions over the real value of Australia's first-innings total of 351 on a sluggish pitch at Kingsmead — a score built off the back of Mitchell Marsh's 96 down the order — but that now was clearly a very strong one after South Africa's struggles against the best bowling attack currently operating in Test cricket.

Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith, captain of South Africa and Australia respectively. Reuters

Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith, captain of South Africa and Australia respectively. Reuters

AB de Villiers, possibly starting his last Test series, was 71 not out and a class above the other South Africans.

Lyon, on as early as the eighth over of the innings, removed Dean Elgar (7) caught and bowled off his second ball, and Hashim Amla for a duck caught at short leg off the fifth ball he sent down.

The surface was expected to suit spin, but not as dramatically as it did in Lyon's sensational first foray.

Elgar was beaten by turn to spoon a catch back to Lyon, who took it two-handed diving to his right. Three balls later, Amla popped a catch to close fielder Cameron Bancroft and South Africa was 27-2.

Pat Cummins put opener Aiden Markram back in the dressing room to take the teams to tea, and Starc went through captain Faf du Plessis for 15 and Theunis de Bruyn for 6 in the late afternoon to see the Proteas plunge to 108-5.

Lyon returned near the end of the day to bowl Quinton de Kock for 20, and Starc hastened South Africa's final collapse from 150-5 to all out 12 runs later.

Australia escaped from trouble — the Ashes winner was 177-5 on day one — to push its way up to 351 all out in its first innings, with the comeback largely down to Marsh and the three significant lower-order partnerships he anchored.

He fell four short of second straight test hundred when he was caught at mid-on trying to hit over the top of the infield to get to three figures. Despite that personal disappointment, his innings lifted Australia to a solid first total of the four-match series, and a total that evolved into a dominant one after the Australia bowlers made their presence felt.

Marsh put on 60 with Tim Paine for the sixth wicket, 49 with Starc for the eighth wicket, and 41 with Lyon for the ninth wicket. Australia's last five batsmen added 174, nearly as much as the 177 made by the top five.

Mitchell Marsh was the second-to-last wicket to fall as he hit up in the air to mid-on and Morne Morkel reached up to hold onto the catch, giving seamer Vernon Philander his third wicket.

Lyon was out an over later for 12 to wrap up Australia's innings. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took 5-123.

Marsh survived a low caught and bowled chance to pacer Kagiso Rabada when he was on 42. If Rabada had taken the sharp catch down near his ankles as he followed through, Australia would have slipped to 244-7 and Marsh would have been neutralized.

The South African didn't, and Marsh took the Aussies on and beyond 350.

Published Date: Mar 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Mar 03, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Aiden Markram #Cameron Bancroft #Dean Elgar #Hashim Amla #Kagiso Rabada #Keshav Maharaj #Live #Live Cricket Score And Updates #Mitchell Marsh #Mitchell Starc #Nathan Lyon #Pat Cummins #Quinton De Kock #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Tim Paine

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3770 122
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all