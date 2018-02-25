- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 NZ Vs AUS Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3770
|122
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Benoni: Shaun Marsh guided the touring Australians to a five-wicket win over South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Saturday.
Marsh made 39 not out as the tourists chased down a target of 140 in 29.3 overs, winning with 5.3 overs to spare.
File image of Australian batsman Shaun Marsh. Reuters
Of concern for the Australians was that Cameron Bancroft, who made 45 in the first innings, and Marsh were the only top-order batsmen to reach 30 during a match in which seam bowlers held sway.
With his team needing to score reasonably quickly, captain Steve Smith slammed 25 off 13 balls, with three fours and two sixes.
Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc had a good pre-Test work-out, taking four top-order wickets for 46 runs in 15 overs.
With South Africa's Test squad having been announced in the morning, he gave new squad member Wiaan Mulder a torrid welcome, with several hostile short-pitched deliveries.
Mulder made only five before he was leg before wicket to Mitchell Marsh.
Australia's progress was held up by an eighth-wicket stand of 81 off 64 between Shaun von Berg (52) and Malusi Siboto (32).
With Smith deciding his fast bowlers had done enough work, Von Berg and Siboto attacked the spin of Nathan Lyon and Smith before the last three wickets fell for no runs in ten balls.
Scores in brief:
South Africa A: 220 and 248 (P. Malan 34, S. Muthusamy 34, S. von Berg 52, M. Siboto 32; M. Starc 4-46, M. Marsh 2-35, S. Smith 2-22)
Australians: 329 and 140-5 (S. Marsh 39 not out, D. Olivier 4-74)
Result: Australians won by five wickets
Published Date:
Feb 25, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 25, 2018
Also See
Jackson Bird ruled out due to hamstring injury, Australia call Chadd Sayers for South Africa tour
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith looks forward to taking on hosts' pace challenge in Test series
South Africa include uncapped Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder in squad for first two Australia Tests