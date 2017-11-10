Sharad Pawar says Lodha Committee report has 'destroyed' cricket

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Mumbai: NCP chief and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sharad Pawar has alleged that the Lodha Committee report has "definitely destroyed" cricket.
The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in the BCCI, which were approved by the Supreme Court.
File image of NCP chief and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar. PTI
"That report (by the panel) has definitely destroyed cricket," he said on Thursday.
Pawar, a veteran cricket administrator, has also served as the chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of the game.
The committee was formed under retired Supreme Court judge R M Lodha in January 2015 in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report, that called for reforms within the BCCI.
The Mudgal panel had gone into the state of affairs of the BCCI, following the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing charges.
The Supreme Court had approved the Lodha panel's recommendations, such as 'one state, one vote', 'one member, one post', and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying BCCI posts.
Published Date:
Nov 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017
