Sharad Pawar says Lodha Committee report has 'destroyed' cricket

The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in the BCCI, which were approved by the Supreme Court.

PTI, Nov, 10 2017

Mumbai: NCP chief and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sharad Pawar has alleged that the Lodha Committee report has "definitely destroyed" cricket.

File image of NCP chief and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar. PTI

"That report (by the panel) has definitely destroyed cricket," he said on Thursday.

Pawar, a veteran cricket administrator, has also served as the chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of the game.

The committee was formed under retired Supreme Court judge R M Lodha in January 2015 in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report, that called for reforms within the BCCI.

The Mudgal panel had gone into the state of affairs of the BCCI, following the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing charges.

The Supreme Court had approved the Lodha panel's recommendations, such as 'one state, one vote', 'one member, one post', and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying BCCI posts.

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

