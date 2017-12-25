First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 24, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
The Ashes | 26 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shahid Afridi and Graeme Smith join former stars for ice cricket in Switzerland

Graeme Smith and Shahid Afridi have joined a host of former stars for the inaugural St Moritz Ice Cricket in Switzerland from 8-9 February.

PTI, Dec, 25 2017

New Delhi: Shahid Afridi and Graeme Smith have joined a host of former stars for the inaugural St Moritz ice cricket in Switzerland from 8-9 February.

File image of Shahid Afridi. Solaris

File image of Shahid Afridi. Solaris

While Afridi is playing regularly post his international retirement, the two-day T20 event in St Moritz will be Smith's first since featuring in the Masters Champions League in February 2016.

The other big names confirmed for the event are Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Nathan Mcullum, Grant Elliot, Monty Panesar and Owais Shah.

"I don't know what to expect but I am really excited to play in a beautiful part of the world. I hope the event is a huge success," said former South Africa captain Smith.

On playing against his contemporaries, Smith added: "There are lot of brilliant cricketers involved. I have played against all these guys in international cricket. It will be nice to spend some quality time with them and put up a good show with the cricket."

Organisers VJ Sports have claimed that the event has the approval of International Cricket Council (ICC).

Players will use the traditional cricketing gear including the red-ball but will wear sports shoes instead of spikes. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny during the day but the temperatures can dip to as low as -20 degree celsius.

The matches will be played on a matting pitch.

Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all