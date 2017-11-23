First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
PNG and SCO in UAE | 24 Nov 2017
PNG vs SCO
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Indian cricket needs a bowling superstar to inspire the younger generation

Manjrekar said, "India has somehow produced greatness in sport through batsmanship and not so much from bowling. It is up to the fans to start making heroes out of bowlers."

PTI, Nov, 23 2017

Mumbai: Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday hailed the trend of bowlers emerging as game-changers for India but stressed that the country needs a bowling superstar to inspire the young generation.

"In India, we are a little more obsessed with batting. That is not the case with Pakistan, for example. When you look at Pakistan, superstars are mostly bowlers, starting with Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. So their bowling heroes are revered more," the 52-year-old right-handed batsman said.

"India has somehow produced greatness in sport through batsmanship and not so much from bowling. It is up to the fans to start making heroes out of bowlers and I think that is starting to happen now.

File photo Sanjay Manjrekar. Courtesy: Twitter/@sanjaymanjrekar

File image of Sanjay Manjrekar. Courtesy: Twitter/@sanjaymanjrekar

"We have game-changers like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are winning Man-of-the-Match or Man- of-the-Series awards. Thats a nice trend, a different trend, but at the end of the day its the fans who have to embrace who their hero is. They like batsmen more," he added.

Manjrekar, who has faced many top-quality international bowlers, said that the country needs a bowling superstar.

"All India needs is one bowling superstar and it will have amazing (impact) effect on younger kids. You have best academies and infrastructure in the world, but youngsters get inspired by bowling and batting heroes. Cricket inspires young cricketers," added Manjrekar.

He also praised young spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the overall confidence which the current bowlers have.

"What strikes me about (Yuzvendra) Chahals bowling, I have never seen a bowler in a T20 on a flat pitch, have the courage to ball in the zone where the batsman will usually hit it for a six, but he does that and he backs himself. Its amazing that the new generation, the kind of confidence that they have," added Manjrekar.

The former Mumbai stalwart was speaking at the launch of a book, "Spell-binding Spells" penned by Anindya Dutta, in presence of former India batsman Lalchand Rajput and Padmakar Shivalakar, arguably the best bowler of his time who did not play for India.

Meanwhile, Rajput, a domestic bulwark, said the role of bowlers was crucial as they have the job to take 20 wickets.

"As Sanjay said earlier, in India, it is the batsmen who get predominantly known. Like Sanjay I too looked upto Sunil Gavaskar and wanted to be like him. I always believe bowlers win you matches, you have got to take 20 wickets and that is the bowlers' job," said Lalchand, a former Mumbai opening batsman.

Published Date: Nov 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 23, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all