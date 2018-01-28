First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi Final Jan 28, 2018
ENG Vs BAN
Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sandeep Lamichhane becomes first Nepal cricketer to bag IPL contract after getting picked by Delhi Daredevils

Sandeep Lamichhane on Sunday became the first cricketer from Nepal to land a contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing players auction in Bengaluru.

PTI, Jan,28 2018

Bengaluru: Sandeep Lamichhane on Sunday became the first cricketer from Nepal to land a contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing players auction in Bengaluru.

The 17-year-old, the only Nepal player in the IPL auction, was sold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The leg-spinner rose to prominence with a successful outing at the 2016 U-19 World Cup where he guided Nepal to a creditable eighth place.

File image of Sandeep Lamichhane. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Cricket Association of Nepal — CAN

File image of Sandeep Lamichhane. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Cricket Association of Nepal — CAN

He hogged the limelight by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps in six innings at an average of 17 and an economy of 4.67.

Sandeep had scalped five wickets in two warm-up games and was also part of Nepal's first match against New Zealand, which they won by 32 runs.

However, his moment of glory awaited him in the next match against Ireland when Sandeep took a hat-trick, becoming only the fifth bowler in history to achieve the feat in the Under-19 World Cup.

His five-wicket haul helped Nepal notch up an eight-wicket win over Ireland and enter the knockout stages for the second time in their seventh World Cup appearance.

Sandeep's performance caught the attention of former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who picked the teenager to play alongside him for Kowloon Cantoons in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz.

Later Clarke also invited the leg-spinner to play for his team Western Suburbs in the NSW Premier Cricket season in Australia.

Born in Syangja, Sandeep had spent two-three years in India as a child when his father was working in the Indian railways.

During his stay in India, Sandeep got exposed to Indian cricketers such as legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. He was also inspired by Australian spin great Shane Warne.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all