Sachin Tendulkar's iconic No 10 jersey could be 'unofficially retired' in honour of the legendary player

PTI, Nov, 29 2017

New Delhi: The number 10 jersey that Sachin Tendulkar made his own may not be seen on an Indian player in the near future with the BCCI claiming that cricketers are unwilling to don it out of respect for the icon despite the absence of any plan to formally retire it.

Tendulkar retired in 2013 and since then, the No 10 jersey has only been seen once on an Indian player when Shardul Thakur wore it earlier this year on his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the quarter-final match of The ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 between India and Australia at The Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on March 24, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. AFP

The 26-year-old pacer was trolled on social media for his choice and later went on to explain himself, stating that he picked the number for numerological reasons.

"It's a very individual choice. If players don't want to wear a certain number, one can't force them. ICC might just tell you that a team can't officially retire a jersey but it would never tell you that it's mandatory to wear that number," a BCCI official told PTI.

"The BCCI has not taken any such call (retiring the No 10 jersey). It's a very informal thing among players. Also you don't want young players to be abused like it happened with Shardul Thakur," he added referring to the trolling Thakur was subjected to for wearing the number.

There is no precedence of a jersey number being retired in honour of a player in international cricket. Tendulkar's IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, had, however, retired the No 10 shirt in his honour.

Iconic jersey numbers have always had a strong emotive appeal in international football but even FIFA has never allowed any particular number being retired in honour of a player.

However, clubs have done so, the most famous instance being Italian team Napoli retiring Maradona's No 10 jersey to honour his legendary stint with the side.

Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017

