Sachin Tendulkar says it's parents' responsibility to treat boys and girls equally

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 1st, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: Cricket legend and Unicef ambassador Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said parents in India must treat a girl child at par with the boys.
"It is all about bonding with your children, loving them, hugging them. The first 1000 days (in raising a child) are very crucial in that regard. It is our responsibility to treat both (boys and girls) equally and look after them," said Tendulkar on the occasion of World Children's Day.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
At the event, Tendulkar also played cricket with a group of specially abled children.
The master blaster conceded that the current generation is much smarter than children of his time.
"Today's generation is confident. I interact with so many children and have to say that they are a lot smarter than the time when I was a kid."
He feels technology is making the current generation a smarter lot.
"Thanks to technology, you can find out in no time about what is happening in any part of the world. You see actually a three-year-old kid sitting in front of the computer comfortably, he knows exactly what to do. He knows how to use a mobile phone whether it is calling or texting.
"To add to that, all these fancy gadgets are there today and it gives them new perspective," said Tendulkar.
Published Date:
Nov 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017
