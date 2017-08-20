First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar says he will continue to support Indian cricket team no matter the results

PTI, Aug, 20 2017

Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said his best wishes are always with the Indian cricket team and he will continue to support the side even if its performance doesn't meet expectations all the time.

"Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men's team or women's team," Tendulkar told reporters ahead of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series which begins with the first match at Dambulla.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. PTI

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. PTI

"Our good wishes are there, we will go with them, whether their performance is good or it is little less than our expectations. I will say that we will continue to support the team and I expect that you are there with me," he added.

The right-handed batsman was speaking after flagging off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon in the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex. He also flagged off the 10K and 5K run as part of the event amid rains.

The Virat Kohli-led team takes on Sri Lanka in the first one-dayer of the series today after trouncing them 3-0 in the Test rubber held in the island nation.

Tendulkar also batted for a healthy and a fit India.

"We are talking about the good health of our nation and clearly in sometime, we are going to have healthier people around, because it is about living a healthy lifestyle, being fit, being more active and what is going to happen after that is something that we can be proud of.

"Because I believe that good fitness will always bring more consistent and better results in whatever you want to be in life," the master-blaster said.

Speaking about the initiative, Tendulkar said, "First all this IDBI Federal Life Insurance Marathon has been a great success."

"Last year, when I was with you, I had said my experience was good, I had told the participants that we will surpass this number. Today I can say that there are more participants than the last year."

Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4579 114
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all