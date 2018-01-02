First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Royal Challengers Bangalore rope in Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra as part of coaching staff for upcoming IPL season

Kirsten and Nehra will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.

PTI, Jan, 02 2018

Bengaluru: Former India coach Gary Kirsten and recently-retired pacer Ashish Nehra have been named the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting and bowling coach respectively for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Ashish Nehra appealing for the wicket of Chris Gayle of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image courtesy: Sportzpics

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Ashish Nehra appealing for the wicket of Chris Gayle of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image courtesy: Sportzpics

Additionally, Kirsten and Nehra will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.

Kirsten signed the contract last week and it will be his second stint with an IPL team after he had coached the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

RCB has retained former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori, who has been at the helm since 2014, as the head coach.

With the IPL auctions slated for 27-28 January, RCB has realigned the roles of Trent Woodhill and Andrew McDonald.

Woodhill has been assigned the new role of batting talent development, analytics and fielding coach. Additionally, during off season the Australian will also serve as the franchise's head of scouting.

McDonald, who was the bowling coach earlier, will now be in charge of bowling talent development and analytics.

Commenting on the new appointments, Vettori said, "I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season."

Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all