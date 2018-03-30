Rishabh Pant keen to put disappointing Nidahas Trophy behind him, working on specific skills after talking to coach Ravi Shastri
Pant had scores of 23 and 7 in the two T20 matches in Sri Lanka before being dropped and with Dinesh Karthik's unforgettable 8-ball-29 in the final against Bangladesh, the young man from Rourkee has certainly slipped in the pecking order.
PTI,
March 30, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 RAJ vs DEL - Apr 11th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs MUM - Apr 12th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Rishabh Pant may have had modest returns from the Nidahas T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka but his real gain has been an interaction with Indian team's head coach Ravi Shastri, who gave him tips to work on specific skill sets ahead of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
Pant had scores of 23 and 7 in the two T20 matches in Sri Lanka before being dropped and with Dinesh Karthik's unforgettable 8-ball-29 in the final against Bangladesh, the young man from Rourkee has certainly slipped in the pecking order.
Rishabh Pant had modest returns in Sri Lanka. AFP
"I am working on certain skills and also fitness with my coach Tarak Sinha. While returning from Sri Lanka, I had an interaction with Ravi Shastri. He told me to work on certain skills and I am trying to implement it in my game," Pant told reporters on the sidelines of Delhi Daredevils' training session.
Asked about the specifics of his interaction with Shastri, Pant replied, "It's between the coach and his player. I can't disclose that. It was a good interaction. The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is fantastic. I learnt a lot. Failures often teach you a lot and I believe I will comeback harder," the 21-year-old said.
He has played under Rahul Dravid (for U-19, India A and Delhi Daredevils), whose main focus with junior teams has been the "process" and now he will be under Australian legend Ricky Ponting's tutelage.
"Ricky sir gives you a lot of positive vibes. He is someone who always wants to win and same with our skipper Gautam Gambhir. I am expecting that things will change this season.
"The coaches can work on your mindset but it is the player, who has to give his hundred percent and execute it on the field," Pant said.
While he had a good Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, Pant started the season on indifferent note during the Ranji Trophy, where he couldn't repeat the 900-plus runs season like 2016-17.
"I was in a good frame of mind but these things happen. You get a good ball, sometimes get out down the leg-side. It's part and parcel of the game but you need to keep working hard."
He doesn't feel the pressure now that Karthik has made the second wicketkeeper's slot his own.
"I don't think there will be desperation to perform for this reason. And about pressure, it's always there irrespective of whether it is Ranji Trophy, IPL or India," he added.
Published Date:
March 30, 2018
| Updated Date: March 30, 2018
Also See
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rishabh Pant needs to be handled with care if he is to carry MS Dhoni's legacy forward
Nidahas Trophy 2018: India's pedigree and form make them favourites in final, but Bangladesh are no pushovers
Nidahas Trophy 2018: 'MS Dhoni is a topper in a university, where I am studying,' says Dinesh Karthik