Ricky Ponting could make his IPL return as head coach of Delhi Daredevils

The three-time World Cup-winner was instrumental in not only shaping the 2015-16 Mumbai Indians squad but also for unearthing and nurturing talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 17 2017

Mumbai: Former Australian captain and Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting, who parted ways with Indian Premier League(IPL) in 2016 after his contract expired, is rumoured to return to the IPL as the new coach for Delhi Daredevils.

Australian cricket player Ricky Ponting speaks during a news conference in Sydney. Reuters

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

Daredevils, whose ten-year partnership with team director TA Sekhar has come to a close, might look to avail the services of the Australian legend for his expertise and eye for spotting talent to revive their fortunes — the Delhi-based franchise has failed to reach the playoffs in previous five editions.

The three-time World Cup-winner was instrumental in not only shaping the 2015-16 Mumbai Indians squad but also for unearthing and nurturing talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who are now regulars in the Indian cricket team. He also played an important part in supporting and marshalling players like Jos Buttler and Krunal Pandya to get the best out of them.

However, amidst rising speculations about Ponting's appointment, the Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua reportedly said, "We're in talks with several people."

Ponting briefly joined the Australian coaching staff for the Sri Lanka series in January this year, and has proved his coaching credentials with his earlier stint with Mumbai Indians.

Apart from the Daredevils, even Rajasthan Royals who are making their return to IPL after being suspended for two years over spot-fixing allegations, have allegedly shown interest in the Tasmanian who was in charge of a Mumbai Indians side that won both the IPL and the Champions League in 2015.

Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

