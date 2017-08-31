Ravichandran Ashwin takes five-for on County debut as Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Worcestershire: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was in the wickets for Worcestershire on Thursday as he marked his club debut with a thumping English County Championship victory at home to Gloucestershire.
Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and five for 68 in the second innings during a 189-run win that saw Midlands club Worcestershire regain second place in the Second Division.
Ashwin walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd at New Road, Worcester after Gloucestershire were dismissed for 211.
Worcestershire's sixth County Championship win of the season moved them 19 points clear of Sussex, who have a game in hand, and set them up well for next week's top-of-the-table match with leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
Published Date:
Aug 31, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017
Also See
County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara's return will boost us, says Nottinghamshire coach
Australia's John Hastings confident of recovering from ankle injury in time for ODI series in India
Michael Clarke warns Australia ahead of India tour, says Virat Kohli's men will be tough to beat at home