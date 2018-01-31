First Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay named in Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Tamil Nadu selection committee chairman S Sharath said the presence of Ashwin and Vijay will be a boost to the team.

PTI, Jan,31 2018

Chennai: India's Test players Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay were on Wednesday included in the Tamil Nadu team for Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C League which will be played from 5-14 February.

The two cricketers were part of the team that went down 1-2 in the three-Test series against South Africa, which concluded recently. While Vijay was never a regular in the India limited-over set up, Ashwin has lost his place in the team and so has Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay (L) congratulates teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for stopping a boundary during the first day of the third cricket Test match between India and Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium complex in Ranchi on March 16, 2017.

File image of Murali Vijay (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin. AFP

The 16-member team led by all-rounder Vijay Shankar will be without the services of experienced keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the Indian ODI and T20 teams in South Africa.

Baba Aparajith is the vice captain, said a TNCA release.

Abhinav Mukund, who led the state side in the Ranji Trophy, misses out due to injury.

Paceman Aswin Crist, who missed the Ranji Trophy season owing to injury, makes a comeback.

The Tamil Nadu selection committee chairman S Sharath said the presence of Ashwin and Vijay will be a boost to the team.

"The squad is a mix of experience and youth. The presence of Ashwin and Vijay will be a boost for the team. A few good players missed out," he added.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice captain), R Ashwin, M Vijay, M Kaushik Gandhi, M S Washington Sundar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Jagadeesan (WK), K Vignesh, V Yomahesh, Aswin Crist, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, Raahil Shah, M Abhinav.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

