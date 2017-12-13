Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami named in Bengal squad for semi-final against Delhi

Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami were named in Bengal Ranji squad for their semifinal against Delhi in Pune from 17 December.

The duo are part of the India Test squad for South Africa tour but the Board has allowed them to represent their state team for the upcoming Ranji semifinal.

Lanky young pacer Ishan Porel who is in the India Under- 19 camp for the World Cup however will miss out in the squad led by Manoj Tiwary. Ishan will be joining the India U-19 camp.

Bengal vice-captain and No 3 Sudip Chatterjee, who was indisposed missing the quarterfinal, is also back in the side.

Bengal edged out defending champions Gujarat on basis of first innings lead to seal their semifinal berth.

"We are playing well. We want to carry the momentum against Delhi. The team is in a very good shape and more importantly, everyone is a peforming," Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule said.

"The semi-final is going to be a tough one. Delhi are a very good and youg side. But we just need to execute our plans."

Squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice- captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumder, Abhishek Raman, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit and Writtick Chatterjee.