First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami named in Bengal squad for semi-final against Delhi

Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami were named in Bengal Ranji squad for their semifinal against Delhi in Pune from 17 December.

PTI, Dec, 13 2017

Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami were named in Bengal Ranji squad for their semifinal against Delhi in Pune from 17 December.

File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP

File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP

The duo are part of the India Test squad for South Africa tour but the Board has allowed them to represent their state team for the upcoming Ranji semifinal.

Lanky young pacer Ishan Porel who is in the India Under- 19 camp for the World Cup however will miss out in the squad led by Manoj Tiwary. Ishan will be joining the India U-19 camp.

Bengal vice-captain and No 3 Sudip Chatterjee, who was indisposed missing the quarterfinal, is also back in the side.

Bengal edged out defending champions Gujarat on basis of first innings lead to seal their semifinal berth.

"We are playing well. We want to carry the momentum against Delhi. The team is in a very good shape and more importantly, everyone is a peforming," Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule said.

"The semi-final is going to be a tough one. Delhi are a very good and youg side. But we just need to execute our plans."

Squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice- captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumder, Abhishek Raman, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit and Writtick Chatterjee.

Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all