Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Cricket Association announces Rs 5 crore award for team's title win

Indore: Vidarbha Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal announced that the Ranji champion team will be richer by Rs 5 crore, which will be distributed among the players as well as the support staff.
"The players will be felicitated by the state association. The Vidarbha Cricket Association will be distributing Rs 3 crore among its players. Also the winners prize money of Rs 2 crore will also be distributed among the players," Jaiswal told reporters after the team's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.
Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the victorious team.
"It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show," Khanna said.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champion team.
Heartiest congratulations to Vidarbha on winning their first #RanjiTrophyFinal. Thank you MPCA for being such gracious hosts @BCCI
Published Date:
Jan 02, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018
