Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Cricket Association announces Rs 5 crore award for team's title win

Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the new Ranji Champions Vidarbha.

PTI, Jan, 02 2018

Indore: Vidarbha Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal announced that the Ranji champion team will be richer by Rs 5 crore, which will be distributed among the players as well as the support staff.

"The players will be felicitated by the state association. The Vidarbha Cricket Association will be distributing Rs 3 crore among its players. Also the winners prize money of Rs 2 crore will also be distributed among the players," Jaiswal told reporters after the team's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.

Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the victorious team.

"It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show," Khanna said.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champion team.

Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018

