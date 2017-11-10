First Cricket
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha all-rounder Aditya Sarwate survived a head injury scare

Aditya Sarwate was batting on 60, fell at the crease as Bengal team members rushed before he was attended by support staff.

PTI, Nov, 10 2017

Kalyani: Vidarbha all-rounder Aditya Sarwate survived a head injury scare when he was hit by a bouncer during his side's Group D Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.

A rising delivery from debutant pacer Ishan Porel hit the batsman, forcing him to leave the field for some time.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative image. Getty Images

Looking in sublime form en route to his third first-class half-century, the number seven batsman tried to pull the 19- year-old Bengal pacer in the second ball of the 122nd over but missed it and the ball struck the right side of the helmet.

Sarwate, batting on 60, fell at the crease as Bengal team members rushed before he was attended by support staff.

Sarwate soon resumed batting but, after facing three balls, he felt dizzy and was taken off the ground.

"He's fine and there's nothing serious," a Vidarbha team official said after the second day's proceedings.

Rajneesh Gurbani came to face the last ball of the eventful over as Sarwate was being attended at the dressing room.

Gurbani fell for 4 and Vidarbha lost two more wickets in top-scorer Sanjay Ramaswamy (182) and Akshay Wakhare (12). Sarwate then showed grit to resume his innings in the 133rd over.

Sarwate, however, was dismissed for 89 by Porel.

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

