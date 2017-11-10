Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha all-rounder Aditya Sarwate survived a head injury scare

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Kalyani: Vidarbha all-rounder Aditya Sarwate survived a head injury scare when he was hit by a bouncer during his side's Group D Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.
A rising delivery from debutant pacer Ishan Porel hit the batsman, forcing him to leave the field for some time.
Representative image. Getty Images
Looking in sublime form en route to his third first-class half-century, the number seven batsman tried to pull the 19- year-old Bengal pacer in the second ball of the 122nd over but missed it and the ball struck the right side of the helmet.
Sarwate, batting on 60, fell at the crease as Bengal team members rushed before he was attended by support staff.
Sarwate soon resumed batting but, after facing three balls, he felt dizzy and was taken off the ground.
"He's fine and there's nothing serious," a Vidarbha team official said after the second day's proceedings.
Rajneesh Gurbani came to face the last ball of the eventful over as Sarwate was being attended at the dressing room.
Gurbani fell for 4 and Vidarbha lost two more wickets in top-scorer Sanjay Ramaswamy (182) and Akshay Wakhare (12). Sarwate then showed grit to resume his innings in the 133rd over.
Sarwate, however, was dismissed for 89 by Porel.
Published Date:
Nov 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017
Also See
Ranji Trophy: Unstoppable Prithvi Shaw makes India sit up and take notice with fourth ton in five games
Ranji Trophy roundup: Mumbai struggle against Baroda in 500th match; Cheteshwar Pujara scores yet another ton
Ranji Trophy 2017: Irfan Pathan axed as Baroda captain; Deepak Hooda set to assume role