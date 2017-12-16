Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav's participation in Vidarbha's semifinal clash against Karnataka still in suspense

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6546
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Kolkata: There is an air of uncertainty over the participation of India speedster Umesh Yadav in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka beginning in Kolkata on Sunday.
Busy doing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Yadav was conspicuous by his absence during the team's training session this morning.
India's Umesh Yadav. AP
Vidarbha's think-tank is tight-lipped about Yadav's participation.
"Please speak to the Board (on Yadav's availability). We are not allowed to speak as there has been a strict guideline from our association," Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit told PTI.
With a green top on offer at the Eden Gardens, unavailability of Yadav would be a big setback for Vidarbha who are eyeing their maiden Ranji title.
Yadav has been named in Vidarbha's semifinal squad as the Indian board has encouraged SA-bound India players to represent their respective states.
Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami are representing Bengal against Delhi in the other semifinal in Pune.
Published Date:
Dec 16, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017
