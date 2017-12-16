First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav's participation in Vidarbha's semifinal clash against Karnataka still in suspense

Vidarbha's think-tank is tight-lipped about Yadav's participation.

PTI, Dec, 16 2017

Kolkata: There is an air of uncertainty over the participation of India speedster Umesh Yadav in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka beginning in Kolkata on Sunday.

Busy doing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Yadav was conspicuous by his absence during the team's training session this morning.

India's Umesh Yadav. AP

India's Umesh Yadav. AP

Vidarbha's think-tank is tight-lipped about Yadav's participation.

"Please speak to the Board (on Yadav's availability). We are not allowed to speak as there has been a strict guideline from our association," Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit told PTI.

With a green top on offer at the Eden Gardens, unavailability of Yadav would be a big setback for Vidarbha who are eyeing their maiden Ranji title.

Yadav has been named in Vidarbha's semifinal squad as the Indian board has encouraged SA-bound India players to represent their respective states.

Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami are representing Bengal against Delhi in the other semifinal in Pune.

Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all