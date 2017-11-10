Ranji Trophy roundup: Tamil Nadu on top after B Aparajith's century; Stuart Binny shines for Karnataka

Cuttack: Riding on centuries by B Aparajith and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Tamil Nadu piled up 530 for 8 against Odisha and declared their first innings on the second day of their Group 'C' Ranji Trophy cricket match.

The hosts reached 36 for no loss at draw of stumps.

Resuming at overnight 292 for 3, which was built on Murali Vijay's 140, Tamil Nadu consolidated their innings with Aparajith remaining unbeaten on 109 and Shankar scoring 100 runs despite losing Indrajith for 46 early.

Aparajith, who joined Shankar, ensured that the team scored at a brisk pace and added 177 runs.

Shankar, who struck nine fours and a six, fell after reaching his three-figure mark becoming leg-before wicket to Biplab Samantaray. It was Shankar's fifth Ranji Trophy ton.

Aparajith, who raised his second century of the season studded with nine boundaries and a six, played confidently and stepped up the tempo as the side looked for quick runs.

Young all-rounder MS Washington Sundar didn't last too long but he hit three boundaries before falling for 14 and V Yomahesh, who made a comeback to first-class cricket in the game against Mumbai, got out for a duck.

Aparajith and K Vignesh added 26 runs before the Tamil Nadu captain declared the innings.

In reply, Odisha openers Sandeep Pattanaik and Natraj Behera saw off the 13 overs, scoring 36 runs in the process.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu 530 for 8 declared in 165 overs (Murali Vijay 140, N Jagadeesan 88, Vijay Shankar 100, B Aparajith 109 not out, B Indrajith 46, Suryakanth Pradhan 3 for 75) vs Odisha 36 for no loss in 13 overs.

At Agartala: Andhra 402 in 144 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 133, G Hanuma Vihari 62, Ricky Bhui 74, A K Sarkar 5 for 68) vs Tripura 68 for 1 in 33 overs (S M Singha 33 batting).

At Mumbai: Mumbai 171 all out in 56.2 overs (Aditya Tare 50, Atit Sheth 5 for 50, Lukman Meriwala 5 for 52) vs Baroda 376 for 4 in 115 overs (Vishnu Solanki 32, Aditya Waghmode 136, Deepak Hooda 75, Swapnil Singh 63 batting, Roystan Dias 1 for 16).

Cheteshwar Pujara's 182 takes Saurashtra to 570 against Gujarat

Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a second successive double hundred but his 182 went a long way in Saurashtra piling up a mammoth 570 in their first innings against Gujarat on the second day of the Ranji Trophy.

Starting the day at 115 not out, Pujara added 69 runs for the fifth wicket with Jaydev Shah (46) and 53 runs for the sixth wicket Prerak Mankad (62).

Pujara's 182 came off 313 balls with 24 boundaries and was finally bowled by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai.

Prerak played a breezy knock striking seven fours and a six in 77 balls. It was Chirag Jani's unbeaten 46 that took Saurashtra past 550-run mark.

In reply, Gujarat were 45 for no loss.

Brief scores:

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 1st Innings 570 (Cheteshwar Pujara 182, Snell Patel 156, Prerak Mankad 62, Siddharth Desai 4/154).

At Rohtak: Haryana 223 (Harshal Patel 83, Aniket Chaudhary 3/37, Pankaj Singh 3/60). Rajasthan 74/7 (Amit Mishra 2/19).

At Jamshedpur: Jammu and Kashmir 376 (Puneet Bisht 115, Shubham Khajuria 101, Varun Aaron 4/54).

Jharkhand 220/5 (Nazim Siddiqui 70, Anand Singh 68, Parveez Rasool 2/65).

Sanjay Ramaswamy's 182 puts Vidarbha on top, Bengal reeling on 89/3

Kalyani: A career-best 182 by Sanjay Ramaswamy put Vidarbha in the driver's seat as Bengal trailed by 410 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group 'D' fixture at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground.

Resuming his innings on 117 with Vidarbha at 285 for one, Ramaswamy got past his previous best of 161, scored in their season opener against Punjab. Along with Aditya Sarwate (89), Ramaswamy helped them reach a mammoth 499 in their first innings.

Bengal replied shakily as they were 89 for three with skipper Manoj Tiwary (36 batting) and Kanishk Seth (1 batting) at stumps on day two, still 260 runs shy of avoiding follow on.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's lean patch continued as he was out for a duck in the fourth ball of the innings, as Bengal lost their first wicket for no run.

After a temporary resistance, Bengal lost two wickets for 43 with Sudeep Chatterjee (15) and Abhishek Raman (27) going in succession.

Earlier, Vidarbha lost their first wicket Wasim Jaffer (22) in the first over of the day, but Ramaswamy stayed calm to anchor the innings.

He got fine support from No 7 batsman Sarwate, who showed grit to resume his innings on 60 after being hit hard on his helmet by a rising bouncer from debutant pacer Ishan Porel.

Batting on 60, Sarwate lost his balance and fell after being hit by a rising delivery in the post-lunch session.

He batted for next three balls only to be taken off to the dressing room. To everyone's surprise, he resumed his innings and added 29 runs before being dismissed by Porel.

Porel returned figures of 4/139 as Bengal toiled hard for breakthroughs. Pace spearhead Dinda claimed 3/116, while off-spinner Aamir Gani bagged 2/84, including the prized wicket of Ramaswamy.

Brief scores:

In Kalyani: Vidarbha 499; 138.1 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 182, Faiz Fazal 142, Aditya Sarwate 89; Ishan Porel 4/139, Ashok Dinda 3/116).

Bengal 89/3 in 24 overs (Manoj Tiwary 36 batting).

In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 175.

Chhattisgarh 389/6 in 120 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 131, Amandeep Khare 78, Ashutosh Singh 54).

In Delhi: Services 263 in 107.2 overs (Vikas Yadav 84, Nakul Verma 64; Heramb Parab 3/37, Amogh Desai 3/18).

Goa 150/6 in 69.3 overs (Sagun Kamat 50; Sachidanand Pandey 3/23).

Stuart Binny hits century as Karnataka score 649 against Delhi

Alur: All-rounder Stuart Binny scored a scintillating century while Shreyas Gopal hit a splendid 92 as Karnataka put on a massive 649 in their first innings against Delhi on the second day of a Ranji Trophy Group 'A' match.

At the close of play, Delhi were 20 without loss in five overs with openers Unmukt Chand and skipper Gautam Gambhir batting on 8 and 12, respectively.

Karnataka resumed the day on 348 for four with Binny, starting at his overnight score of 14, hammered 72 runs in only boundaries during his brilliant knock of 118 runs off 155 deliveries.

But another overnight batsman Mayank Agarwal was run out after adding just seven runs to his last night's score of 169. He departed for a well-made 176 off 250 balls, including 24 fours and three sixes.

After Agarwal's departure, Binny adopted an aggressive approach and scored runs quickly in the able company of wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautam, who also chipped in with an important 46 off 81 balls with eight boundaries.

The duo stitched together a crucial 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Binny, who has been in a fine form with knocks of 41 and 61 runs in previous matches, continued the momentum.

Shreyas Gopal though missed out on a century by just eight runs, he played a responsible 165-ball 92 that was studded with 11 fours and a six.

Shreyas frustrated Delhi by knitting 101-run partnership for the last wicket with Abhimanyu Mithun (35 not out).

For Delhi, Vikas Mishra and Manan Sharma bagged three wickets apiece, while Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tokas claimed a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 1st innings: 649 all out (Mayank Agarwal 176, Stuart Binny 118, Gopal Shreyas 92; Vikas Mishra 3/152, Manan Sharma 3/151).

Delhi 1st innings: 20 for no loss.

Brief scores of other Group A match:

In Pune, Maharashtra vs Railways.

Maharashtra 1st innings: 481 all out (Rohit Motwani 189; Amit Mishra 4/98, Karan Thakur 4/114).

Railways 1st innings: 80 for no loss (Shivkant Shukla 43 batting).

In Guwahati, UP vs Assam

UP 1st innings: 349 all out (Saurab Kumar 133, Upendra Yadav 127; Rajjakuddin Ahmed 3/103)

Assam 1st innings: 279 for 6 (Sibsankar Roy 72, Rishav Das 52; Saurabh Kumar 4/54).