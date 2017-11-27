Ranji Trophy roundup: Mumbai thrash Tripura by 10 wickets to qualify for quarter-finals

Mumbai: Mumbai trounced underdogs Tripura by 10 wickets in their Group C Ranji Trophy game on the third and penultimate day to storm into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The 41-time champions chased a paltry target of 63 in just 6.2 overs with young find Prithvi Shaw (50 not out) and first innings centurion Jay Bista (13 not out) taking them home.

Shaw, who was at his best, laced his 26-ball innings with eight hits to the fence as Mumbai raced to a thumping victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai bagged seven points, including the bonus point, to leapfrog earlier leaders Andhra (19 points) and book a knock-out berth with a tally of 21 points. The second spot in the group is a toss-up between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai declared at their overnight score of 421 for 8 to take a huge 226-run first innings lead before their bowlers put up a spirited show to bundle out Tripura for 288 in their second innings.

For the visitors, only Yashpal Singh (82 off 127 balls) and keeper Smith Patel (68 off 111 balls) showed some resistance, but all their lower-order batsmen failed to make a mark, making a beeline to the pavilion.

For the hosts, left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari (4-72) and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (4-69) were the chief wicket takers.

Kothari, stuck at the stroke of tea and then after the break. At tea, Tripura were 222 for 5, four runs behind Mumbai.

After tea, Kothari removed Mura Singh off the first ball, caught by Surya Kumar Yadav. He then dismissed a well-set Yashpal Sharma, stumped by skipper Aditya Tare.

At one stage in their second innings, Tripura were struggling at 84-3, but then Patel and Sharma put on a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Patel brought up his fifty in 83 balls, Sharma completed his half century in 68 balls.

But before tea, Mumbai bounced back, dismissing Patel and new man Gurinder Singh (1). First it was Jay Bista who broke the Sharma-Patel stand after he cleaned up Patel, who struck 10 fours.

And within no time, Kothari removed Gurinder, who was caught brilliantly by Surya Kumar Yadav in the slips.

Earlier in the morning, Kulkarni gave the hosts their first breakthrough dismissing Tripura opener Samarat Singha who edged to wicket-keeper Tare on 7.

Udiyan Bose (34) got involved in a 65-run second wicket stand with Ghosh before their partnership was broken by Kulkarni who had Bose caught at square-leg.

At lunch, Tripura were 84 for 2 and after lunch, off the second ball, medium-pacer Akash Parkar, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the Tripura first innings, cleaned up Ghosh (38).

Brief scores:

Tripura 195 and 288 (Yashpal Singh 82, Smit Patel 68; Karsh Kothari 4 for 72, Dhawal Kulkarni 4 for 69) lost to Mumbai 421 for 8 declared and 64 for no loss (Prithvi Shaw 50 not out, Jay Bista 13 not out).

Mumbai 7 points, Tripura 0.

Bengal put one foot in quarter-finals

Kolkata: Pace spearhead Ashok Dinda claimed his 25th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to hand Bengal a first innings lead over Goa, which virtually sealed their passage into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from Group D.

In reply to Bengal's 379, Goa were dismissed for 310 after resuming the third day on 191 for five, as Dinda added two more to his overnight tally en route to figures of 5/79.

Left-arm seamer Kanishk Seth supported well with a career best 3/77, including two wickets in successive deliveries, while B Amit (2/69) cleaned up Felix Alemao to bundle out Goa in 105 overs in the second session.

Amogh Desai waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 103 off 264 balls – his sixth first-class century, while Keenan Vaz made 60.

The duo added 110 runs for the sixth wicket to frustrate Bengal in the first session, but it was not enough.

At close on the penultimate day, Bengal were 108 for three in 25 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (20) and first innings centurion Shreevats Goswami (15) at the crease, extending the lead to 177 runs.

Unless Goa produce some sort of a miracle, Bengal would be through with 23 points. Playing Services in Amritsar, Punjab currently have 15 points in the group.

Earlier, Desai was dropped on his overnight score of 53, but it did not prove costly as Dinda provided a breakthrough after the drinks break in the first session.

It opened the floodgates for Bengal as left-arm seamer Kanishk Seth sent back Amulya Pandrekar and Lakshay A Garg in consecutive deliveries.

Garg would consider himself unlucky as the ball seemed to have missed the edge, but the umpire thought otherwise.

A rearguard action by Desai and Heramb Parab (29), who added 52 runs for ninth wicket, raised their hopes, but Dinda once again gave the much-needed breakthrough.

Brief scores:

Bengal 379 and 108/3; 25 overs.

Goa 310; 105 overs (Amogh Desai 103 not out, Keenan Vaz 60; Ashok Dinda 5/79, Kanishk Seth 3/77).

Brief Scores of other group D matches

In Amritsar: Punjab 645/6 declared.

Services 315; 71.2 overs (Vikas Yadav 71, Diwesh Pathania 68, Rahul Singh 48, Vikas Hathwala 42; MS Gony 5/63) and f/o 118/3; 35 overs (Rahul Singh 47 batting).

In Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 353 and 70/3; 20 overs. Vidarbha 456; 134.4 overs (Faiz Fazal 206, Sanjay Ramaswamy 115, Wasim Jaffer 47; Rishi Dhawan 4/96).

Baroda's second innings collapse leaves Tamil Nadu 233-run target

Vadodara: Tamil Nadu (TN) fought back to put itself in line for its first win of the season after bowling out Baroda for 197 in the second innings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match.

On a topsy-turvy day, Tamil Nadu lost five wickets for 48 runs to be bowled out for 274 in its first innings after resuming at the overnight score of 226 for 5, only to concede a 35-run lead.

Baroda's second innings lasted only 57.5 overs as the visiting bowlers led by M Mohammed and K Vignesh, with three wickets each, dismissed them for 197, leaving a target of 233 for victory.

Tamil Nadu's outside chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals evaporated after Mumbai routed Tripura by 10 wickets to storm into the knockouts with 21 points.

The second team to qualify from the group will be either Andhra Pradesh (19 points) or Madhya Pradesh, which is playing Odisha at Indore.

Tamil Nadu's woes continued as the in-form Aparajith fell without adding to his overnight score of 59, bowled by Lukman Meriwala.

The rest capitulated without much fight, save for V Yomahesh, who made 26.

Baroda began its second innings, losing Aditya Waghmode for 7 with the score at 15. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Mohammed and Vignesh kept pegging away.

Like in the first innings, all-rounder Swapnil K Singh (49) defied the TN bowlers along with young medium-pacer Atit Sheth (40).

Kartik Kakade, who made 42 in the first knock, hit six fours and a six in his 33 to extend the visitors' misery.

Tamil Nadu finished the day at 2 for no loss, needing a further 231 for victory.

Brief scores: Baroda 309 all out in 98.1 overs and 197 all out in 57.5 overs (Swapnil K Singh 49, A Sheth 40, M Mohammed 3 for 22, K Vignesh 3 for 46) vs Tamil Nadu 274 all out in 95.3 overs (B Aparajith 59, B Indrajith 58, J Kousik 37, M Kaushik Gandhi 35, Luckman Meriwala 3 for 37) and 2 for no loss.

At Indore: Odisha 147 all out in 52.2 overs and 237 for 4 in 100 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 88, Subhransu Senapati 78 batting, Mihir Hirwani 2 for 58) vs Madhya Pradesh 388 all out in 115 overs (Rajit Patidar 123, Govinda Poddar 7 for 102).

At Mumbai: Tripura 195 all out in 60.4 overs and 288 all out in 78 overs (Yashpal Singh 82, Smit Patel 62, Dhawal Kulkarni 4 for 69, Karsh Kothari 4 for 72) lost to Mumbai 421 for 8 declared in 111 overs and 64 for no loss in 6.2 overs (Prithvi Shaw 50 not out) by 10 wickets.

Akshath Reddy's ton keep Hyderabad afloat against Delhi

Hyderabad: Opener Akshath Reddy (107) hit a much-needed century as Hyderabad grabbed a slender 23-run lead after being asked to follow-on by Delhi on the penultimate day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match.

Resuming at an overnight score of 194/8, Hyderabad lost their remaining two first innings wickets with the addition of just 11 runs as Delhi, who had scored 415 in their first innings, enforced a follow on.

In their second essay, Hyderabad produced a better batting display with opening duo of Tanmay Agarwal (42) and Akshath (107) sharing a 98-run partnership.

Agarwal was dismissed by Vikas Mishra with substitute fielder Unmukt Chand taking the catch in the 35th over.

Akshath and K Rohit Rayudu (61) then forged a 115-run partnership before the opener was removed in the 70th over by Lalit Yadav.

At the draw of stumps, Rayudu and BP Sandeep (8) were at the crease with Hyderabad reaching 233/2 in their second innings.

Earlier, Kulwant Khejroliya and Vikas Mishra completed a four-wicket haul each after picking up one wicket apiece in the morning.

In other Group A matches:

In Pune, Maharashtra won by 7 wickets after overhauling Assam's victory target of 216/3 in 47.4 overs. (NS Shaikh 108; Rajat Khan 1/31).

In New Delhi, Karnataka lead by 309 runs with 9 wickets remaining after reaching 208/1 in 58.1 overs in their second innings against Railways, who were 333 allout in their first innings. (MA Agarwal 104 not out; A Mishra 1/56).