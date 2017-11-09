Ranji Trophy roundup: Mumbai struggle against Baroda in 500th match; Cheteshwar Pujara scores yet another ton

Here's the complete roundup of Day 1 of Round 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy:

Mumbai collapse against pacers Sheth, Meriwala in 500th game

The much-vaunted Mumbai batting line-up came a cropper on a lively track against the Baroda pace bowling duo of Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala as the hosts were shot out for a paltry 171 on day one of their 500th Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai on Thursday.

In reply, Baroda made 63 for 1 in 26 overs in their first innings in the Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was a combination of impressive swing and seam bowling from right-arm Atit (5 for 50) and left-arm Meriwala (5 for 52), aided by poor shots attempted by the Mumbai batsmen that sent the home team to the doom.

For Mumbai, skipper and opening batsman Aditya Tare stood tall with a half-century before being bowled off the inside edge by Atit.

After being put in to bat, Mumbai plunged deep into trouble at 5 for 2 by the third over, with Atit sending back in-form opener Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks, and never fully recovered from these early setbacks.

Shaw was bowled through the gate, while Rahane edged a drive to rival captain Deepak Hooda at first slip.

Tare was the fifth batsman out, departing just before lunch, with the hosts and 41-time champions tottering at 103 for five. The wicket-keeper-batsman stayed at the wicket for 143 minutes and played diligently in contrast to some of his teammates, facing 82 balls and collecting eight fours.

Mumbai lost three more wickets after lunch to further collapse to 131 for eight, with a 40-run stand between Dhawal Kulkarni (17) and Vijay Gohil (16) briefly reviving the innings before both were dismissed at the same score as Mumbai were shot out at the stroke of tea.

Among the batsmen who disappointed and was out before lunch was Shreyas Iyer (28), fresh after playing in the T20 International series against New Zealand.

He was dropped by wicket-keeper Mitesh Patel on 5 and then nearly edged to the slip cordon on 22 before chasing a wide ball, moving further away to get caught at second slip.

Atit, a former India under-19 player who has a 10-wicket haul to his credit against Bengal at Lahli last season, did the early damage in his eighth first class match, while Meriwala cut through the middle and later ensured that the tail did not wag for too long.

He used the short ball to good effect to send back Shardul Thakur and Gohil.

Baroda, who began their reply after tea, played out 11 overs and advanced to 25 before they lost opener Nur Ahmed Pathan for 14, caught by Tare behind the stumps off left arm pacer Royston Dias.

Mumbai could have sent back the other opener Aditya Waghmode on a meagre 7, but Iyer dropped a two-handed diving catch at third slip off Dias with the score on 22.

Solanki played some attacking shots to remain unbeaten on 32, with six fours, along with a sedate Waghmode (15) as Baroda were 108 runs behind Mumbai going into the second day.

Brief Scores:

At Mumbai: Mumbai 171 all out in 56.2 overs (Aditya Tare 50, Atit Sheth 5 for 50, Lukman Meriwala 5 for 52) vs Baroda 63 for 1 in 26 overs (Vishnu Solanki 32, Roystan Dias 1 for 15).

At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 292 for 3 in 90 overs (Murali Vijay 140, N Jagadeesan 88, B Indrajith 41 not out) vs Odisha.

At Agartala: Andhra 252 for 2 in 90 overs (DB Prashanth Kumar 120 not out, G Hanuma Vihari 62, Ricky Bhui 49 not out) vs Tripura.

Pujara scores 43rd first-class ton on day one

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 43rd first-class hundred and Snell Patel his first, guiding Saurashtra to a comfortable 311 for one at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against defending champions Gujarat.

Pujara (115) and Patel (156) shared an unbeaten 252-run stand after new recruit Robin Uthappa fell in the 24th over.

It was good match practice for Pujara ahead of the Sri Lanka series that begins with the first Test at the Eden Gardens from 16 November.

The gritty right-hander, who broke Vijay Merchant's record of most double-hundreds in first-class cricket by an Indian after scoring 204 against Jharkhand last week, faced 188 balls and his effort included 15 fours.

Patel too was impressive in his eighth first-class game and played 277 balls in an effort that included 21 boundaries.

Brief scores:

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 311/1 in 90 overs (Pujara 115 not out, Patel 156 not out; Chawla 1/64) vs Gujarat.

At Rohtak: Haryana 99/7 in 44 overs against Rajasthan.

At Jamshedpur: Jammu and Kashmir 355/6 in 90 overs (Khajuria 101, Bisht 101) vs Jharkhand.

Mayank Agarwal smashes 169 as Delhi bowlers put on mat

Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run in Ranji Trophy smashing a hapless Delhi bowling attack into submission as hosts Karnataka cruised to 348 for 4 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group A encounter.

Agarwal, known for his exploits in shorter formats, has been in good form having struck a career-best 304 in the last game against Maharashtra. His two back-to-back three-figure knocks have come after he bagged a pair against Hyderabad earlier in the season.

He treated the Delhi bowlers with utter disdain on Thursday, remaining unbeaten on 169 off 235 balls.

Karnataka had the upperhand throughout the day despite Delhi getting KL Rahul (9) and Karun Nair (15) cheaply.

Agarwal hit 23 boundaries and three huge sixes, treating the two spinners Manan Sharma (0/78 in 16 overs) and Vikas Mishra (0/87 in 24 overs) with little respect.

Rishabh Pant had rough debut as a captain in a first-class game as his two front line spinners were collectively taken for 165 runs in their 40 overs.

Agarwal repeatedly used his feet to disturb the line and length of the two slow bowlers as they found little help from the track.

How bad the Delhi bowling was could be gauged from the fact that they conceded 45 boundaries and five sixes in 90 overs — virtually bowling at least one boundary delivery per over.

After left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya got Rahul caught by Mishra early in the innings, Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth (58) added 112 runs for the second wicket.

Nair was deceived by an arm ball from Manan which got Manish Pandey (74) to the crease.

Together, Agarwal and Pandey flayed the Delhi attack, adding 136 runs in 32 overs before Delhi's best bowler Navdeep Saini got Pandey to nick one to Pant behind the stumps. The India international hit nine boundaries and two sixes.

With Stuart Binny (14 not out) for company, Agarwal looks set for another long haul.

Brief scores:

In Alur: Karnataka 348/4 (Mayank Agarwal 169 not out, Manish Pandey 74, Navdeep saini 1/44) vs Delhi

In Guwahati: Uttar Pradesh 349 all out (Upendra Yadav 127, Saurabh Kumar 133, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 3/103) vs Assam 25/0.

In Pune: Maharashtra 249/5 (Ankit Bawne 92, rohit Motwani 52, Amit Mishra 2/48, Karan Thakur 2/52) vs Railways.

Fazal, Ramaswamy put Vidarbha in command

Centuries from openers Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy took Vidarbha to a commanding 285 for one against Bengal on day one of their Ranji Trophy group D fixture in Kalyani on Thursday.

In the form of his life, left-handed Fazal hit his third successive century of the season with a sublime 142 (22x4), while Ramaswamy gave fine support at the other end with a patient 117 (14x4).

Ramaswamy was unbeaten with senior pro Wasim Jaffer (18) when bad light stopped play after 83 overs on day one.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary's decision to bowl after winning the toss backfired as the Vidarbha openers put up a solid 259-run opening partnership on a frustrating day for the home team bowlers.

Fresh from his 125 and 136 against Chhattisgarh and Services respectively, Fazal carried on from where he left off.

Both Fazal and Ramaswamy anchored the innings and completed their half-centuries in the first session.

The duo then completed their triple-figure milestones on either side of the tea-break with Fazal first to get to the mark in 184 balls, his 14th first-class century.

Ramaswamy took 191 balls for his third first-class century as the duo continued to frustrate Tiwary who himself was made to bowl three overs.

Bengal sorely missed the services of India pacer Mohammed Shami who did not get the Board's clearance, even as the other Test cap Wriddhiman Saha featured in their lineup.

It was only in the 73rd over of the day, Ashok Dinda (1/62) gave the breakthrough when he trapped Fazal.

Brief Scores:

In Kalyani: Vidarbha 285/1; 83 overs (Faiz Fazal 142, Sanjay Ramaswamy 117 batting) vs Bengal.

In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 175; 44.2 overs (Pankaj Rao 3/52, Sumit Ruikar 3/20) vs Chhattisgarh 91/1; 34 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 46 batting, Ashutosh Singh 40 batting).

In Delhi: Services 228/8; 90 overs (Nakul Verma 64, Vikas Yadav 61; Heramb Parab 3/35) vs Goa.