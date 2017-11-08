Ranji Trophy: Record-breaking Mumbai set to add another feather to cap with 500th match in tournament
It will be the 500th time a Mumbai captain would walk out for the toss, making the most successful first-class team in the country also its most experienced.
FirstCricket Staff,
Nov, 09 2017
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
At 09:30 am on Thursday, 9 November, when Aditya Tare leads his team on the Wankhede baize, the 29-year-old will take the proverbial giant leap in India’s cricketing history. It will be the 500th time a Mumbai captain would walk out for the toss, making the most successful first-class team in the country also its most experienced.
Mumbai won the inaugural edition of Ranji Trophy when Laxmidas Purshottamdas Jai led (then) Bombay to the summit against Northern India in 1934-35. It kicked off the enviable winning habit that continued post India's independence.
File photo of Mumbai captain Aditya Tare. BCCI
From 1955-56 to 1976-77, Mumbai won 20 out of 22 titles, including a 15-title run from 1958–59 to 1972–73. Mumbai have now won 41 trophies, easily the most in competition’s 83-year history. No other team has won more than eight, and ten of those finals were won by an innings.
Mumbai have traditionally been a conveyor belt of high-class batsmen, with the likes of Vijay Merchant, Vijay Manjreker, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar representing India with distinction. Among the current crop, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have cemented their place in India's limited-overs and Test team respectively.
Another Mumbai batsman, Shreyas Iyer, is the most recent inductee in India’s T20 side, and true to tradition, he has shown enough spark in his three-year-old first-class career so far.
Iyer holds the Mumbai record for most runs in a single season. The right-hander plundered 1321 runs in 2015-16 edition and was instrumental in Mumbai’s march to the title. Iyer’s tally is second only to VVS Laxman’s 1415 runs that the Hyderabad legend aggregated in the 1999-2000 season.
Batting has always been Mumbai’s strong suit, with local red soil doing its bit in preparing the batsmen with turn and bounce. The Mumbai school of batsmanship is built on the premise of ‘khadoos’ batting; one that encourages the batsmen to dig in and put a price on their wicket.
Not surprisingly, two Mumbai batsmen lead Ranji Trophy’s all-time run-scorers’ list. Wasim Jaffer, who played 31 Tests for India, leads the chart with 10,274 runs, followed by Amol Muzumdar with 9,202 runs. Muzumdar, whose misfortune of never being picked for India despite a stellar record is well documented, scored a majestic 260 on his Ranji debut, making him the world record holder for the highest-ever score by a player on first-class debut.
So far, 54 batsmen have scored a double century for Mumbai, with five of them going on to get a triple. Sanjay Manjrekar’s 377 against Hyderabad in 1990-91 season remains the highest individual score by a Mumbai batsman in Ranji Trophy.
Vinod Kambli holds the record for most centuries for Mumbai. The southpaw has crossed the three-figure mark on 23 occasions. He is followed by Vinoo Mankad (22), Sunil Gavaskar and Amol Muzumdar (20 each).
Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy dominance is relatively unmatched, and only New South Wales, who have won Sheffield Shield 46 times, comes close. England’s County Championships, that started in 1890, has been dominated by Yorkshire who has won the title 33 times.
Published Date:
Nov 08, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017
Also See
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar recalls 1999-00 semi-final against Tamil Nadu as most memorable, before Mumbai's 500th match
Ranji Trophy: Unstoppable Prithvi Shaw makes India sit up and take notice with fourth ton in five games
Ranji Trophy 2017: Irfan Pathan axed as Baroda captain; Deepak Hooda set to assume role