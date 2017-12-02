First Cricket
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Shardul Thakur to miss out on quarter-final clash against Karnataka due to injury

Thakur suffered an injury to his left shoulder while dropping a catch on the opening day of Mumbai's last league game against Tripura

PTI, Dec, 02 2017

Mumbai: Injured pacer Shardul Thakur does not feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for their quarter-final match against Karnataka beginning on 7 December.

Thakur suffered an injury to his left shoulder while dropping a catch on the opening day of Mumbai's last league game against Tripura which the hosts won by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Even Shreyas Iyer, who has been picked in the Indian side for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, has not been included in the squad.

File image of Shardul Thakur. BCCI

The squad, to be led by Aditya Tare, includes their in-form young batsman Prithvi Shaw and opener Jay Bista.

A senior Mumbai Cricket Association official today told PTI that Thakur has been advised rest and hence was not considered for selection.

Other regulars — Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav, senior pro Dhawal Kulkarni, medium pacer Akash Parkar and left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari — have all been named in the squad.

The domestic cricket powerhouse stormed into the quarterfinals after a comprehensive win over Tripura.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions will lock horns with Karnakata in Nagpur for a place in the semifinals.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Sagar Trivedi, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Shivam Dube and Shubham Ranjane.

Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017

