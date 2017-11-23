Ranji Trophy: Mumbai drop Abhishek Nayar ahead of must-win game against Tripura

Mumbai: Batsman Abhishek Nayar was on Wednesday dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their must-win game against Tripura, beginning here from Saturday.

The left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer had a difficult Ranji season this year managing only 130 runs at 18.57 and eight wickets.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil has come back in the 14-member squad. Reserve spinner Aditya Dhumal has also been dropped.

This is a must-win game for Mumbai to stay in the hunt for the quarter-finals. Mumbai have bagged the Ranji Trophy for a record 41 times.

The squad: Aditya Tare (Capt), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice- capt), Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Minad Manjrekar, Vijay Gohil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh.