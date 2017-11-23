Ranji Trophy: Mumbai drop Abhishek Nayar ahead of must-win game against Tripura

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 1st, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 2nd, 2017, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Mumbai: Batsman Abhishek Nayar was on Wednesday dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their must-win game against Tripura, beginning here from Saturday.
File photo of Abhishek Nayar. PTI
The left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer had a difficult Ranji season this year managing only 130 runs at 18.57 and eight wickets.
Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil has come back in the 14-member squad. Reserve spinner Aditya Dhumal has also been dropped.
This is a must-win game for Mumbai to stay in the hunt for the quarter-finals. Mumbai have bagged the Ranji Trophy for a record 41 times.
The squad: Aditya Tare (Capt), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice- capt), Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Minad Manjrekar, Vijay Gohil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh.
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
