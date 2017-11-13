First Cricket
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun confident of playing for India once again if he keeps bowling well

Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar also hoped for Mithun's return to the Indian side if he kept getting wickets as he did in the last two games.

PTI, Nov, 13 2017

Bengaluru: Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun is confident that a string of consistent performances will bring him back into national reckoning.

"I have been bowling well and two more such innings with the ball can bring me back into contention," Mithun said after back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

Abhimanyu Mithun last played for India in 2011. Reuters

"He has bagged five wickets each in last two games against Maharashtra and Delhi. It is a great achievement. If he keeps bowling like this, he can make a comeback into the Indian side any moment," Vinay said.

Vinay said Mithun is looking a much better bowler than he was a few years ago, for he is making the batsmen play more, a ploy which gets wickets to any bowler.

Asked about the reasons for his good bowling performances this season, Mithun said he has made few changes in his bowling action and worked on his fitness including yoga.

"I have worked on making few changes in my bowling action, plus on my fitness. I have started doing yoga. All these things are helping a lot," he said.

Elaborating on changes he brought in his bowling action, Mithun said he has worked on wrist position and running into the wicket.

"I have made small changes like how I run into the wicket and my wrist position. (Sreenath) Aravind also helped me in this regard," he said.

On his batting, Mithun said unlike in previous years, he has taken batting seriously and does not believe in throwing away his wicket.

"I really like batting. This Karnataka Premier League (KPL) went really well for me batting-wise. Whenever I get chance to bat, I don't throw away wickets like I did in previous seasons. That is why I am batting well," he said.

Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017

