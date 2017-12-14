Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma to miss Delhi's semifinal against Bengal due to ankle injury

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 240 runs
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 17th, 2017, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 22nd, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 23rd, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6546
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: Delhi will miss the services of its regular skipper Ishant Sharma in the upcoming Ranji Trophy semifinal against Bengal in Pune, starting 17 December.
Ishant has reportedly sustained an ankle niggle during the final Test against Sri Lanka in the capital earlier this month.
India's Ishant Sharma. Reuters
With Test regulars Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha playing for Bengal, Delhi would have loved to get the services of its regular skipper who has taken 20 wickets in four Ranji games this season.
"Ishant has a slight ankle niggle and he would not like to aggravate his injury before the South Africa series. The Delhi team reached Pune this evening without Ishant," a member of the Delhi team management told PTI.
The BCCI has allowed all the Test regulars whose teams have qualified for the semi-finals to play for their respective states in order to get match time.
The Indian team is not playing any practice game so national selectors wanted Test regulars to play Ranji semi- finals.
KL Rahul will not be available for Karnataka as he is in the T20 squad along with Manish Pandey.
For Delhi, Rishabh Pant will be leading the side in Ishant's absence.
Navdeep Saini will be leading the attack alongside Vikas Tokas. Akash Sudan will be the back up pacer for Delhi.
Published Date:
Dec 14, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Delhi's pollution takes centrestage even as hosts dominate Day 2 of 3rd Test
Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami named in Bengal squad for semi-final against Delhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts bowl their way back into the match after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal