First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy final: Dhruv Shorey's steely ton staves off Vidarbha's march as teams share honours on Day 1

Displaying steely resolve, Dhruv Shorey stood out with an unbeaten century and steered Delhi to 271 for six, but Vidarbha did just enough to share honours on day one of the Ranji Trophy final at Indore on Friday.

PTI, Dec, 29 2017

Indore: Displaying steely resolve, Dhruv Shorey stood out with an unbeaten century and steered Delhi to 271 for six, but Vidarbha did just enough to share honours on day one of the Ranji Trophy final at Indore on Friday.

The 256-ball 123 was Shorey's third, and undoubtedly the most important, knock of his first-class career. Batting almost through the day, Shorey hit 17 boundaries.

The 25-year-old, who walked into bat in the very first over of the match following Kunal Chandela's dismissal, survived testing opening spells by the Vidarbha seamers before opening up himself at the Holkar Stadium.

Vidarbha celebrate the dismissal of Delhi's Rishabh Pant. PTI

Vidarbha celebrate the dismissal of Delhi's Rishabh Pant. PTI

Shorey added 105 runs for the fifth wicket with Himmat Singh, who produced a fluent 66 off 72 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Considering that they lost their openers, including the seasoned Gautam Gambhir, within the first hour of the big final, Delhi would be content with the way the day progressed. Given the flow he was in, the seven-time winners, though, could be disappointed with Himmat's dismissal.

Himmat was going great guns, hoisting left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate over long-on and long-off for sixes and punishing Rajneesh Gurbani for three boundaries in an over, before a debatable caught-behind decision cut short his stay in the middle.

Gurbani and debutant seamer Aditya Thakare, playing in place of Umesh Yadav finished the day with two wickets apiece.

Thakare gave his team, a first-time finalist, as well as his first-class career a head-start as he removed Chandela in the first over. After beating the opener with an out-swinger, the India U19 World Cup standby induced an edge with another away-going delivery, and skipper Faiz Fazal pounced on to the offer at first slip.

Delhi were 1-1 in the big final, and in came Shorey to join Gambhir.

Vidarbha did not take long to break into another round of celebration as off-spinner Akshay Wakhare clean bowled Gambhir (15) with a ball that went straight through after hitting the batsman's pad. It was a milestone of sorts for Wakhare as he reached his 200th wicket in front of a handful of spectators.

The side's senior-most batsman back in the dressing room, Delhi needed a partnership, but that was not to be as Nitish Rana (21) was trapped in front of the wicket by Thakare.

Going through an indifferent run of form this season, skipper Rishabh Pant (21) showed poor temperament when he slashed a wide delivery to give semi-final hero Gurbani his first wicket of the match.

With Delhi in a spot of bother at 99 for four, Himmat joined Shorey and the duo looked to rebuild the innings. While Himmat played fluently, Shorey was a picture of concentration as they helped the seven-time champions come back into the game.

Having lost the openers within the first hour, Delhi did much better in the post-lunch session, adding 91 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 27 overs. The turnaround was due to the 105-run fifth-wicket partnership between Shorey and Himmat.

Having flicked and pulled Gurbani twice for boundaries, Himmat's innings came to an end when the medium-pacer had him caught-behind in what looked like a debatable decision.

Manan Sharma too perished quickly, thanks to an outstanding catch by Fazal at first slip.

Earlier, Thakare looked impressive as he made the Delhi batsmen hop by aiming at their body while also beating them with ones that moved away. There was one over when Thakare struck Gambhir's pads three times.

Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all