Ranji Trophy: Defending champions Gujarat to face Bengal; Mumbai to tackle Karnataka in quarter-finals

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat will face Bengal while 41-time winners Mumbai will lock horns with the season's from team Karnataka in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

The line-up for the knockouts, which will be played from 7-11 December, was finalised after the conclusion of the league matches across various venues today.

Delhi, who finished second in Group A after their game against Hyderabad ended in a draw, will meet Madhya Pradesh in their last-eight clash.

Delhi picked up three points from the game by virtue of taking the first innings lead at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Kerala cricket team has made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time, joining Gujarat from Group B.

In Rohtak, Kerala picked up an innings and eight-run win against Haryana to join Gujarat in the quarterfinals.

The match between Mumbai and Karnataka will be telecast live.

Gujarat thrashed Jharkhand by 10 wickets after left-arm spinner Hardik Patel starred with the ball with an impressive four-wicket haul to help his side top the group.

Quarter-finals line-up:

Gujarat v Bengal in Jaipur

Delhi v MPCA in Vijaywada

Kerala v Vidarbha in Surat

Karnataka v Mumbai in Nagpur.