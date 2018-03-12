First Cricket
Ranji Trophy: Certain state cricket associations suggest reverting to three-group format next year

The contention was that if the Ranji Trophy is played in three groups, the number of games would increase and provide more opportunity to players.

PTI, March 12, 2018

Mumbai: Some of the state cricket associations have suggested that the teams in the Ranji Trophy be split into three groups instead of the present four.

This was one of the proposals put forward during the one-day Ranji coaches and captains conclave on Monday, according to a captain who attended the meeting.

Representative image. AFP

In the last season, for the first time in its over eight decades-old history, the national cricket tournament was played in four groups instead of the earlier three and Vidarbha won their first Ranji crown.

"We discussed a few points about scheduling, umpiring and about re-thinking to have three groups in the Ranji Trophy rather than four," the captain told PTI.

The contention was that if the Ranji Trophy is played in three groups, the number of games would increase and provide more opportunity to players.

"And when there are more games, even if you falter in one odd game, the team knows that it still has a chance to do well," he explained.

According to him, many state associations made a similar demand at the meeting. It was learnt that everyone was happy with the quality of pitches and with the hike in emoluments for domestic players.

The suggestions expressed at the conclave are expected to be discussed at the BCCI's technical committee meeting before next season's domestic tournaments' formats are finalised.

Published Date: March 12, 2018 | Updated Date: March 12, 2018

