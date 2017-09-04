First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 06 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore can take Indian sports to new heights, says Jhulan Goswami

PTI, Sep, 04 2017

Kolkata: Indian women cricket team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami is excited at the appointment of Olympic medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the sports minister and said he can take the country to new heights in sports.

"Being a sportsperson, we can all relate to him and I'm so excited," the two-time World Cup finalist told PTI on the sidelines of a programme at Kolkata.

"He has gone through the same struggle and is very much aware of the difficulties faced by an athlete...What it takes to win a medal at the highest level," she said of Rathore, who won a silver in double trap event at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

File image of Jhulan Goswami. AP

File image of Jhulan Goswami. AP

"We definitely hope that he will improve the infrastructure and ensure a better upkeep of the existing facilities to take Indian sport to new heights," she added.

Jhulan said women's cricket was one of the fastest growing sports in the world and it would be a great idea to introduce it in the Olympics.

"I am not aware of any development. But it would be a wonderful idea to have women's cricket in Olympics, something the whole world looks forward to," she said.

The chief executive of the ICC, David Richardson, has said that "the time is right" to make an application for participation at the 2024 Games but the BCCI has been reluctant on the issue.

The highest wicket taker in women's ODI was at a celebration programme of Little Laureates Pre-School on the eve of Teacher's Day. A social awareness drive 'Pehle Pre- School' was announced.

The lanky pacer remembered her childhood coach Swapan Sadhu and said she would not have come this far without his foresight.

"When I first told my parents about my passion for the game it was like 'Hiroshima-Nagasaki atomic bombings' at home but my coach convinced my parents.

"At that time, women's cricket was not heard of by many. I'm here because of his foresight and untiring dedication for the sport. He felt women should have their own identity," Jhulan, whose journey had begun from the Vivekananda Park, said.

At a time when e-sport like killer game 'Blue Whale Challenge' has hooked the teenagers, she urged the kids to take up any outdoor sport.

"Everything begins at school. At least two to three hours to any sport rather than wasting time on internet games will help in physical health as well as character-building," Jhulan, a student of Chakdah Bapuji Balika Vidyamandir, said.

Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all