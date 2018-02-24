First Cricket
Rajasthan Royals name Steve Smith as captain for upcoming edition of Indian Premier League

Australian captain Steven Smith was on Saturday predictably handed over the captaincy of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai.

PTI, Feb,24 2018

Mumbai: Australian captain was on Saturday predictably handed over the captaincy of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai.

File image of Rajasthan Royals' Steven Smith. Sportzpics

File image of Rajasthan Royals' Steven Smith. Sportzpics

Royals are coming back to the IPL this year after serving a two-year ban and the official event was more of promotional nature aired by official broadcasters Star Sports as Smith's choice as leader was just a formality.

Smith, inarguably one of the best batsman in world cricket at present, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015 and was retained by the franchise.

Notably Smith had led the the Rising Pune Supergiant last year to the final of the IPL where they eventually lost to champions Mumbai Indians.

In what was a successful season for him, Smith had amassed 472 runs in 15 matches in the last IPL season.

Smith said that he was looking forward to work with Warne.

"Its great to be back with the Royals. Its an honour and privilege to be leading Royals and looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne)," the right handed batsman was quoted as saying in a media release.

Mentor Shane Warne said the Royals will continue to play intense cricket.

"We will play the Royals brand of cricket, that is, with spirit and aggression, with which we are known to play with. I am looking forward to exciting cricket and a successful campaign.

Published Date: Feb 24, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 24, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3607 120
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

