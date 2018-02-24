- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 NZ Vs AUS Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs
- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 28 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3607
|120
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: Australian captain was on Saturday predictably handed over the captaincy of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai.
File image of Rajasthan Royals' Steven Smith. Sportzpics
Royals are coming back to the IPL this year after serving a two-year ban and the official event was more of promotional nature aired by official broadcasters Star Sports as Smith's choice as leader was just a formality.
Smith, inarguably one of the best batsman in world cricket at present, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015 and was retained by the franchise.
Notably Smith had led the the Rising Pune Supergiant last year to the final of the IPL where they eventually lost to champions Mumbai Indians.
In what was a successful season for him, Smith had amassed 472 runs in 15 matches in the last IPL season.
Smith said that he was looking forward to work with Warne.
"Its great to be back with the Royals. Its an honour and privilege to be leading Royals and looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne)," the right handed batsman was quoted as saying in a media release.
Mentor Shane Warne said the Royals will continue to play intense cricket.
"We will play the Royals brand of cricket, that is, with spirit and aggression, with which we are known to play with. I am looking forward to exciting cricket and a successful campaign.
Published Date:
Feb 24, 2018
Updated Date: Feb 24, 2018
