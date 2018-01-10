India A and U-19 coach as well as batting legend Rahul Dravid is a very busy man these days, with the U-19 World Cup coming up in a few days' time. While he might be feeling the pressure ahead of the big event, the news of his son producing a match-winning innings back home in Bengaluru would've brought a smile to his face.

It's not just Dravid's son Samit who was involved in the match-winning effort for the Mallya Aditi International School in an U-14 match organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Former India spinner Sunil Joshi's son Aryan was as much a factor in his team's victory as Dravid Jr was.

According to a report on The Times of India, Aryan and Samit producing blistering knocks of 154 and 150 respectively to guide their team to a massive score of 500/5 in their clash against Vivekananda School in the BTR Cup U-14 tournament organised by the KSCA. The Vivekananda batsmen could barely muster a fightback in their reply, getting bowled out for a lowly 88 to lose by a whopping margin of 412 runs.

While Dravid had taken up commentary following his retirement from the international game in 2012, before opting to coach at the grassroots level, Joshi currently serves as a spin consultant to the Bangladesh cricket team.