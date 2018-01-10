Rahul Dravid's son Samit, Sunil Joshi's ward Aryan slam match-winning centuries in U-14 event
Rahul Dravid and Sunil Joshi's sons, Samit and Aryan, struck daddy hundreds to guide their team to a massive victory in the BTR Cup U-14 tournament.
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,10 2018
- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND West Indies beat India by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 93 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- South Africa in England, 3 T20I Series, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 19 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
India A and U-19 coach as well as batting legend Rahul Dravid is a very busy man these days, with the U-19 World Cup coming up in a few days' time. While he might be feeling the pressure ahead of the big event, the news of his son producing a match-winning innings back home in Bengaluru would've brought a smile to his face.
It's not just Dravid's son Samit who was involved in the match-winning effort for the Mallya Aditi International School in an U-14 match organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Former India spinner Sunil Joshi's son Aryan was as much a factor in his team's victory as Dravid Jr was.
According to a report on The Times of India, Aryan and Samit producing blistering knocks of 154 and 150 respectively to guide their team to a massive score of 500/5 in their clash against Vivekananda School in the BTR Cup U-14 tournament organised by the KSCA. The Vivekananda batsmen could barely muster a fightback in their reply, getting bowled out for a lowly 88 to lose by a whopping margin of 412 runs.
While Dravid had taken up commentary following his retirement from the international game in 2012, before opting to coach at the grassroots level, Joshi currently serves as a spin consultant to the Bangladesh cricket team.
Published Date:
Jan 10, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Prithvi Shaw says India have prepared well and they aim to return home with trophy
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Rahul Dravid says it will be great if current players go on to play for India A in 6-8 months
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli gives pep talk to India colts, calls Prithvi Shaw a special talent