Rahul Dravid's son Samit, Sunil Joshi's ward Aryan slam match-winning centuries in U-14 event

Rahul Dravid and Sunil Joshi's sons, Samit and Aryan, struck daddy hundreds to guide their team to a massive victory in the BTR Cup U-14 tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,10 2018

India A and U-19 coach as well as batting legend Rahul Dravid is a very busy man these days, with the U-19 World Cup coming up in a few days' time. While he might be feeling the pressure ahead of the big event, the news of his son producing a match-winning innings back home in Bengaluru would've brought a smile to his face.

It's not just Dravid's son Samit who was involved in the match-winning effort for the Mallya Aditi International School in an U-14 match organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Former India spinner Sunil Joshi's son Aryan was as much a factor in his team's victory as Dravid Jr was.

According to a report on The Times of India, Aryan and Samit producing blistering knocks of 154 and 150 respectively to guide their team to a massive score of 500/5 in their clash against Vivekananda School in the BTR Cup U-14 tournament organised by the KSCA. The Vivekananda batsmen could barely muster a fightback in their reply, getting bowled out for a lowly 88 to lose by a whopping margin of 412 runs.

While Dravid had taken up commentary following his retirement from the international game in 2012, before opting to coach at the grassroots level, Joshi currently serves as a spin consultant to the Bangladesh cricket team.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

