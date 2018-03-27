First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Punam Raut dropped from Mithali Raj-led India women squad for 4-match ODI series against England

Opener Punam Raut was on Monday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket team named for the upcoming four-match ODI series against England Women

PTI, March 27, 2018

New Delhi: Opener Punam Raut was on Monday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket team named for the upcoming four-match ODI series against England Women to be played in Nagpur.

File image of India captain Mithali Raj. Reuters

File image of India captain Mithali Raj. Reuters

Dayalan Hemalatha has been named in the squad in place of Raut, who was criticised for slow batting in the ODI series against Australia earlier this month which India lost 0-3.

The matches will be played on 3, 6, 9 and 12 April in Nagpur.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee also picked India A squad that will play a practice game against England Women.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India A squad: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Mona Meshram, Sukanya Parida, Kavita Patil, Shanti Kumari, Tanushree Sarkar, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, T P Kanwar

Published Date: March 27, 2018 | Updated Date: March 27, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dayalan Hemalatha #Harmanpreet Kaur #India Women Vs England Women #Jemimah Rodrigues #Mithali Raj #Punam Raut #Smriti Mandhana #SportsTracker

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all