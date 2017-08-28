PSL spot-fixing: Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif set to face long bans, heavy fines

Karachi: Pakistan's opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are set to face long bans and heavy fines from the three-member anti-corruption tribunal, formed by the country's Cricket Board (PCB) to probe into the spot- fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League.

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, is expected to announce its verdict on Sharjeel on Wednesday and then turn its attention to the Khalid case.

The two could face a ban of 2-5 years and a two million rupees fine.

"The two cricketers are expected to get similar bans when the tribunal gives its verdict early next month," a PCB official told PTI.

The PCB has finished its final arguments and filed all pieces of evidence against Sharjeel and Khalid, who were sent back from Dubai in February on the second day of the PSL after the anti-corruption unit of the PCB found them involved in suspicious activities including meeting with bookmakers.

Sharjeel and his lawyer Shaigan Ejaz have accepted the authority of the tribunal and appeared in all hearings, and also made it clear they had full faith in the tribunal.

On the other hand, Khalid and his lawyer Badar Alam kept on challenging the constitutional validity of the tribunal and its appointed members.

In one particular hearing when Khalid's lawyer raised objections to the tribunal members, one of them – former PCB Chairman Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia – was reported to have exchanged harsh words with the lawyer.

Attempts by Khalid to challenge the tribunal in the Lahore High Court also failed, not once but twice.

Earlier, former Pakistan Test captain Salim Malik was given a life ban for match-fixing by the Justice Malik Qayyum inquiry commission in 2000 but a lower court later overturned the ban.

In early 2011, another Pakistan captain Salman Butt, and pacers Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Asif were given minimum five-year bans by an ICC anti-corruption tribunal for spot-fixing during the series in England in 2010.

All three completed their bans and are now playing competitive cricket with Aamir having made a comeback to the Pakistan national team.

In 2012-13, Pakistan's Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was imposed a life ban by an anti-corruption tribunal of the England and Wales Cricket Board for fixing in English county cricket while playing for Essex.