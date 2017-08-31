First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in BAN | 1st Test Aug 27, 2017
BAN Vs AUS
Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PSL spot-fixing: Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan unhappy with five-year ban handed out by tribunal

PTI, Aug, 31 2017

Karachi: Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan, who was on Wednesday banned for five years on spot-fixing charges, said he has reservations over the decision announced by the three-member Anti-Corruption tribunal of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

His lawyer Shaighan Ejaz told a media conference hours after the tribunal released its short order announcing the ban that Sharjeel would mull over appealing against the decision.

File image of Sharjeel Khan. AFP

File image of Sharjeel Khan. AFP

"Even though the ban is technically for two and half years but my client is concerned that he can't play cricket until August 2019," Ejaz said.

He said the tribunal decision was not as expected by them.

"Given the proceedings of the case, we were expecting a different decision," he said.

Ejaz said that once the full order was announced, his client would decide on filing an appeal within 14-days against his five-year ban.

PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi hinted that the Board was also not satisfied with the decision.

"The tribunal accepted all five charges against Sharjeel but gave him the minimum possible punishment. It is also a fact that Sharjeel even after the completion of his ban will have to convince the PCB and authorities that he can be allowed back into competition," he said.

Sharjeel, who has played one Test, 25 ODIs and 25 T20 internationals for Pakistan, was sent back from Dubai in February with teammate Khalid Latif by the PCB after they were found violating the anti-corruption code in the Pakistan Super League.

The tribunal could hand a tougher punishment on Khalid Latif as he has, unlike Sharjeel, not accepted the authority of the tribunal through his lawyer and also challenged the formation of the tribunal twice in the Lahore High Court.

Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all