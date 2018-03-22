- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 69 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs SCO West Indies beat Scotland by 5 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Lahore: Former Pakistan opener Kamran Akmal knocked a quickfire half-century to take defending champions Peshawar Zalmi into the Pakistan Super League final with a 13-run victory over Karachi Kings in Lahore on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old scored a 27-ball 77 studded with eight well-timed sixes and five boundaries to lift his team to 170-7 in a 16-over-a-side game following a rain delay at a packed Gaddafi stadium.
Kamran Akmal is the top scorer in this year's Pakistan Super League. Image courtesy: Twitter @thePSLt20
Joe Denly scored an unbeaten 46-ball 79 and Babar Azam a 45-ball 63 but they were behind the required run rate as Karachi Kings finished at 157-2.
Peshawar Zalmi will now meet former champions Islamabad United in the final in Karachi on Sunday.
Earlier, Kamran smashed the Karachi Kings bowlers at will to take Peshawar to a solid total after they were put into bat by Karachi Kings skipper Mohammad Amir.
Karachi were forced to appoint Amir — banned for five years in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010 — after their regular skipper Imad Wasim and key player Shahid Afridi could not recover in time from injury.
Kamran smashed two sixes and three boundaries in one over from Usman Shinwari but other than him only opener Andre Fletcher was amongst runs, making 34.
Kamran is the highest run-getter in this year's PSL with 424 runs in 12 matches.
Published Date:
March 22, 2018
| Updated Date: March 22, 2018
