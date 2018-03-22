First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
PSL | Eliminator 1 Mar 20, 2018
PZ Vs QG
Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 22, 2018
UAE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
AUS in SA Mar 22, 2018
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PSL 2018: Kamran Akmal's quickfire fifty helps Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings and reach final

Kamran smashed the Karachi Kings bowlers at will to take Peshawar to a solid total after they were put into bat by Karachi Kings skipper Mohammad Amir.

AFP, March 22, 2018

Lahore: Former Pakistan opener Kamran Akmal knocked a quickfire half-century to take defending champions Peshawar Zalmi into the Pakistan Super League final with a 13-run victory over Karachi Kings in Lahore on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old scored a 27-ball 77 studded with eight well-timed sixes and five boundaries to lift his team to 170-7 in a 16-over-a-side game following a rain delay at a packed Gaddafi stadium.

Kamran Akmal is the top scorer in this year's Pakistan Super League. Image courtesy: Twitter @thePSLt20

Kamran Akmal is the top scorer in this year's Pakistan Super League. Image courtesy: Twitter @thePSLt20

Joe Denly scored an unbeaten 46-ball 79 and Babar Azam a 45-ball 63 but they were behind the required run rate as Karachi Kings finished at 157-2.

Peshawar Zalmi will now meet former champions Islamabad United in the final in Karachi on Sunday.

Earlier, Kamran smashed the Karachi Kings bowlers at will to take Peshawar to a solid total after they were put into bat by Karachi Kings skipper Mohammad Amir.

Karachi were forced to appoint Amir — banned for five years in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010 — after their regular skipper Imad Wasim and key player Shahid Afridi could not recover in time from injury.

Kamran smashed two sixes and three boundaries in one over from Usman Shinwari but other than him only opener Andre Fletcher was amongst runs, making 34.

Kamran is the highest run-getter in this year's PSL with 424 runs in 12 matches.

Published Date: March 22, 2018 | Updated Date: March 22, 2018

Tags : #Andre Fletcher #Babar Azam #Cricket #Imad Wasim #Islamabad United #Joe Denly #Kamran Akmal #Karachi Kings #Mohammad Amir #Pakistan Super League #Peshawar Zalmi #PSL 2018 #Shahid Afridi #t20 Cricket #Usman Shinwari

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all