Prithvi Shaw named in Aditya Tare-led Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Apart from Shaw, who is currently leading the India U-19 side in the World Cup, the squad includes Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar.

PTI, Jan,31 2018

Mumbai: Young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 16-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an inter-state One Day International tournament to be played in Chennai from 5 February.

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced the squad, led by wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

File image of Prithvi Shaw. BCCI

File image of Prithvi Shaw. BCCI

Apart from Shaw, who is currently leading the India U-19 side in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the squad includes opener Jay Bista, Mumbai's 'go to' man this season Siddhesh Lad, experienced batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar.

The bowling attack will be led by Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been named as the vice-captain. Medium pacer Akash Parkar, who had a decent last Ranji Trophy season, is also in the squad.

After failing to win the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament (T20 format), the Mumbai players would be keen to make a mark in the Vijay Hazare trophy, which will be played till 14 February in Chennai.

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in their opening game on 5 February, Gujarat on 6 February, Tamil Nadu on 8 February, Rajasthan on 9 February, Goa on 12 February and Andhra on 14 February in Group C.

Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

