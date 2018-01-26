First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 4 Jan 26, 2018
IND Vs BAN
India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship SF 2 Jan 26, 2018
CAN Vs WI
West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 27, 2018
BAN vs SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Premier League: Arsene Wenger says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal 'not close', but hints at new signings

Arsene Wenger said Friday that any deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was "far from close" but did not rule out further signings in the January transfer window.

AFP, Jan,26 2018

London: Arsene Wenger said Friday that any deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was "far from close" but did not rule out further signings in the January transfer window.

File image of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Getty Images

File image of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Getty Images

Arsenal lost forward Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this week with Henrikh Mkhitaryan travelling in the opposite direction in a swap deal but Wenger remains short of options up front as the club battle to secure a Champions League place for next season.

According to German media reports, Dortmund have rejected a second bid of 58 million euros ($72 million) by Arsenal for the 28-year-old.

Sixth in Germany's top flight, the club reportedly want 70 million euros for the Gabon international, who has a Borussia deal until 2021.

When quizzed on the latest Aubameyang situation, Wenger, whose side are sixth in the Premier League table, told reporters the club would have nothing to announce on Friday.

"At the moment, we stay where we are," he said. "We keep our players. We have added Mkhitaryan and we have lost Alexis, so our squad is stable.

"Will anything else happen? At the moment I would say I don’t know. It's still possible but we are far from being close."

Wenger said he wanted to keep forward Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, although he hinted at a potential exit for the Frenchman.

"I want Olivier to stay.... if nobody comes in, nobody goes out," he said. "Maybe one or two young players out on loan somewhere but the experienced side of the squad will remain the same unless somebody comes in," he said.

"He is an important player here that everyone wants to stay and there is a high level of respect for Olivier in this club," he added. "He will certainly get more games and he could only leave if somebody else comes in."

Wenger said Aremenia international Mkhitaryan was settling in well at the club but he was unsure whether he would make his debut for the club in their Premier League match against bottom club Swansea on Tuesday.

"You see straight away that he's a great football player, which we knew before we got him here. After that, I will know more about him in two or three days," he said.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all