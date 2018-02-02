First Cricket
Pravin Amre tenders resignation from MCA's managing committee to avoid conflict of interest

Former India player Pravin Amre has tendered his resignation from the managing committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after being appointed as the Head of Talent Hunt for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils.

PTI, Feb,02 2018

Amre has penned a letter to MCA President Ashish Shelar on Thursday informing him about the resignation.

Amre has penned a letter to MCA President Ashish Shelar on Thursday informing him about the resignation.

File photo of Praveen Amre. AFP.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from the managing committee of the MCA with immediate effect. I had to take this big step in keeping with the high standards that our august cricket body has set over the years," 49-year-old Amre said in the letter.

"I have just been appointed the Head of Talent for Delhi Daredevils and it was only in fitness of things that I stand down from the MCA," he said.

"This, I believe is the ideal way to avoid being considered a fit case for conflict of interest as per the guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations. We, as administrators, have always set lofty standards for others to follow and I am only trying to follow that path," he said.

Amre, a right-handed batsman, mostly remembered for his hundred on Test debut in Durban in 1992, thanked all the members of Mumbai cricket and his voters for the enormous faith that they reposed in him over the years.

"As a Mumbai cricket product, I have been fortunate to have served the sport in the city in various capacities. It is therefore with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation in order to pursue my professional commitments.

"I believe it is the ideal time to set a new pattern in sports administration in India by turning a professional administrator," Amre further said in the letter.

"I wish the best always for Mumbai cricket and will be available for advice at any given time for the cause of the sport," Amre signed off.

Amre's resignation would be placed before the MCA Managing Committee next week and it was very likely to be approved, MCA sources said.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018

