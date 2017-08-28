First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pragyan Ojha may get clearance from CAB on 29 August to return to home team Hyderabad

PTI, Aug, 28 2017

Kolkata: Out-of-favour India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha may finally get a clearance from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday to return to his home team Hyderabad.

The CAB who had named Ojha in their Ranji probables will have a meeting on Tuesday to finalise on Ojha, joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters on Monday.

File picture of Pragyan Ojha. PTI

File picture of Pragyan Ojha. PTI

The development comes after Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) shot off a mail to the BCCI asking the parent body for guidance to deal with the case as 31 August is the deadline after their "request letters" to CAB went unanswered.

"We're positive that he will be released," HCA secretary T Seshnarayan told PTI.

He further said he had requested CAB to release Ojha in two letters but he has not got any response till Monday.

"I have finally decided to write to BCCI seeking guidance as this case is unique," Seshnarayan said.

"I don't think the CAB will retain a player when he is unwilling to play for Bengal. He has some genuine personal issues with his wife unable to travel and employed here," he said from Hyderabad.

"Even in a work atmosphere I cannot ask my employee to stay if he is not ready to give 100 per cent. It's about being compassionate as well," he added.

The former India spinner was unavailable for a reaction.

Ojha last played a Test for India in 2013 in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match and took a 10-wicket match haul but only to be ignored by the selectors.

With Hyderabad relegated to Group C in Ranji Trophy, Ojha switched allegiance to Bengal in 2015-16 to get better chances of making a comeback and claimed 36 wickets from nine matches, their joint highest along side pacer Ashok Dinda.

But he had a lacklustre last season with 10 wickets from six matches.

Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all