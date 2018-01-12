Pooja Vastrakar, at age 18, receives maiden call-up for Indian women's team, named in squad for South Africa tour
Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa
PTI
Jan,12 2018
Indore: Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa next month.
File image of Pooja Vastrakar with India A teammates. Image courtesy: Twitter @Vastrakarp25
The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Thursday complimented Vastrakar terming her selection as an "auspicious" sign that women players were emerging from non-urban areas.
MPCA Secretary Milind Kanmdikar told PTI, "Pooja belongs to an area where basic amenities for cricket players have been lacking. So it is commendable that she secured a place in the country's women's team."
He said it is an auspicious sign for the state's cricket that women players are emerging from non-urban areas.
Pooja is a part of Mithali Raj-led Indian team that will play three One-Day Internationals, starting from 5 February, and five T20s in South Africa.
