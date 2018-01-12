First Cricket
Pooja Vastrakar, at age 18, receives maiden call-up for Indian women's team, named in squad for South Africa tour

Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa

PTI, Jan,12 2018

Indore: Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa next month.

File image of Pooja Vat with India A teammates. Image courtesy: Twitter @Vastrakarp25

File image of Pooja Vastrakar with India A teammates. Image courtesy: Twitter @Vastrakarp25

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Thursday complimented Vastrakar terming her selection as an "auspicious" sign that women players were emerging from non-urban areas.

MPCA Secretary Milind Kanmdikar told PTI, "Pooja belongs to an area where basic amenities for cricket players have been lacking. So it is commendable that she secured a place in the country's women's team."

He said it is an auspicious sign for the state's cricket that women players are emerging from non-urban areas.

Pooja is a part of Mithali Raj-led Indian team that will play three One-Day Internationals, starting from 5 February, and five T20s in South Africa.

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018

