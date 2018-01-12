Indore: Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa next month.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Thursday complimented Vastrakar terming her selection as an "auspicious" sign that women players were emerging from non-urban areas.

MPCA Secretary Milind Kanmdikar told PTI, "Pooja belongs to an area where basic amenities for cricket players have been lacking. So it is commendable that she secured a place in the country's women's team."

He said it is an auspicious sign for the state's cricket that women players are emerging from non-urban areas.

Pooja is a part of Mithali Raj-led Indian team that will play three One-Day Internationals, starting from 5 February, and five T20s in South Africa.