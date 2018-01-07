Police arrests 32-year-old man for allegedly stalking and harassing Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara
Sara Tendulkar had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police station after which the police nabbed the accused, who hails from Mahishadal.
A 32-year-old man from the state of West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.
The stalker is alleged to have made 20 phone calls to Tendulkar's residence, proposing Sara for marriage as well as threatening to kidnap her.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar alongside his daughter Sara. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.
"I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times...Have never seen her in person," Debkumar Maity, who has been as identified as the stalker, said as per a India Today report.
The accused will likely be taken to Mumbai on transit remand on Sunday after being produced at the Haldia court.
Sara had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station after which the police nabbed the accused, who hails from Mahishadal.
However, the accused's family however, has said that the man is mentally unstable.
"We had no idea how he got embroiled in this case. Even at home he used to torture his parents. He lost his father recently. He has been undergoing medical treatment for his condition for last eight years," one of the relatives was quoted as saying.
A diary from his home has been recovered in which the accused has scribbled Sara's name.
The accused will undergo a medical test to determine if he is mentally stable or not. The police hasn't yet been able to pinpoint as to how the man got the number of Tendulkar's house.
Published Date:
Jan 07, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018
