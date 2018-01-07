First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Police arrests 32-year-old man for allegedly stalking and harassing Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara

Sara Tendulkar had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police station after which the police nabbed the accused, who hails from Mahishadal.

FP Sports, Jan,07 2018

A 32-year-old man from the state of West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

The stalker is alleged to have made 20 phone calls to Tendulkar's residence, proposing Sara for marriage as well as threatening to kidnap her.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar alongside his daughter Sara. Image by Firstpost.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar alongside his daughter Sara. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale.

"I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times...Have never seen her in person," Debkumar Maity, who has been as identified as the stalker, said as per a India Today report.

The accused will likely be taken to Mumbai on transit remand on Sunday after being produced at the Haldia court.

Sara had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station after which the police nabbed the accused, who hails from Mahishadal.

However, the accused's family however, has said that the man is mentally unstable.

"We had no idea how he got embroiled in this case. Even at home he used to torture his parents. He lost his father recently. He has been undergoing medical treatment for his condition for last eight years," one of the relatives was quoted as saying.

A diary from his home has been recovered in which the accused has scribbled Sara's name.

The accused will undergo a medical test to determine if he is mentally stable or not. The police hasn't yet been able to pinpoint as to how the man got the number of Tendulkar's house.

Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5961 112
6 Pakistan 4622 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all