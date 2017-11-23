First Cricket
PCB to file compensation claim against BCCI in January, says chief Najam Sethi

The PCB chief also announced that Pakistan have no issues playing with India in the ICC Test Championship.

PTI, Nov, 23 2017

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will file a compensation claim against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the International Cricket Council (ICC) disputes resolution committee in the first week of January next year, chairman Najam Sethi has said.

File image of India captain Virat Kohl and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed ahead of this year's Champions Trophy final. AP

"We are having our final meeting with our law firm in London next week and we have decided to file the claim with the ICC disputes resolution committee in first week of January," Sethi told a media conference in Lahore.

He added the Board of Governors had been briefed about the existing ties with India and they have approved filing of the compensation claim.

"We are claiming compensation from the BCCI for not honouring a MoU to play 24 matches with us. They obviously have said they are not bound to pay us anything as they can't play with us without government clearance," Sethi said.

"Our first priority is that India should resume ties with us, that would be an ideal situation. Both the Boards can make money and people want to see Pakistan and India play. But if they don't want to play, then we are seeking millions in compensation from them," he said.

Sethi said once the compensation claim is filed it will have some effect on the ICC's Future Tour Programme.

The PCB chief also announced that Pakistan have no issues playing with India in the ICC Test Championship.

"We have read media reports that the BCCI has sought clearance from its government to play Tests with us in the ICC Championship. I think they should get this clearance because when they can play with us in the ICC events, then they can also play us in the Test Championship under the ICC umbrella."

Asked what will happen if India refused to play Pakistan in the ICC Test Championship, Sethi said, "There is no third option under ICC rules. If they don't play with us they will forfeit the match and the points, it is as simple as that."

"We have no problems playing with them in the Test Championship," he added.

Published Date: Nov 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 23, 2017

