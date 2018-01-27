First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi Final Jan 27, 2018
SA Vs NZ
South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
U-19 WC | 15th Place Play-off Jan 27, 2018
PNG Vs KEN
Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
PAK in NZ Jan 28, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB to beef up security, vigilance of teams during third edition of PSL to avoid spot-fixing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will step up security arrangements of players and officials during the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from 22 February.

PTI, Jan,27 2018

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will step up security arrangements of players and officials during the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from 22 February.

Pakistan's paramilitary troops stand guard outside Lahore's Gaddafi stadium ahead of the PSL final. AP

Pakistan's paramilitary troops stand guard outside Lahore's Gaddafi stadium ahead of the PSL final. AP

The decision to increase surveillance and introduce tougher regulations for players and officials of the six franchises were taken in a bid to avoid the spot-fixing scandal that hit the second edition of PSL last year.

The scandal led to five-year bans on Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif and also temporary suspensions of other national team players Muhammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan, Muhammad Nawaz and Nasir Jamshed.

"We have decided to appoint two more integrity officers to be deputed in the PSL," one source in the PCB said.

The PCB has already placed advertisements for the appointment of integrity officers for two months to beef up security and vigilance of teams during the PSL.

The source said the PCB had also changed the hotel where the franchises and officials used to stay in the first two editions of the PSL.

"A new hotel has been selected and negotiations are on. There will also be stricter curfew timings for the players and they will be advised to restrict their interaction with people and social activities," the source said.

Last year Sharjeel and Khalid met suspected bookmaker at the team hotel that is located in a busy commercial area of Dubai. The source said that the PCB is keen to restore a clean image of the PSL which has become a successful brand now.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all